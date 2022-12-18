Arizona man claims to be 'Jesus,' crashes into, tries to kill 'demon'-possessed driver with kids in tow: cops

An Arizona man is facing an attempted murder charge after allegedly ramming his car into another vehicle carrying two children and trying to kill the driver in order to "get the demon out."

Police in Goodyear, Arizona say 36-year-old Jesse Michael Scott rear-ended another vehicle on December 15 and began choking the male driver who was able to fight back and call 911, KSAZ-TV reported .

The male driver’s two toddler children were sitting in the backseat when the alleged assault happened.

Bystanders were able to help pin Scott down until police arrived at which point Scott told officers that the devil had taken over his body.

"The devil tricked me tonight," Scott said.

Scott also told police that his attempt to strangle the driver was "an attempt to expel the demon" from inside him.

Scott was injured while fighting with bystanders, according to KPNX-TV, and was hospitalized for several hours following the incident.

Scott reportedly told police during a follow-up interview that his name is now "Jesus" and that he had been having troubling thoughts in his head for the past few days.

Scott has been charged with attempted murder and aggravated assault.