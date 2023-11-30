Arizona man who crashed into St. Paul police squad car arrested, faces federal drug charge

An Arizona man who authorities say fled law enforcement and crashed into a St. Paul police squad car at about 80 mph — injuring his passenger and an officer — has been arrested and charged in federal court with attempting to possess and distribute cocaine.

Paris Jackson, 38, fled agents with Homeland Security Investigations and St. Paul police Nov. 18 after picking up a package that earlier had contained about 2 kilograms of cocaine, according to the criminal complaint filed in U.S. District Court in Minneapolis.

Earlier that day, St. Paul police received a call that the package was delivered to a residence along Lafond Avenue in the city’s Frogtown neighborhood and that it appeared to contain cocaine. Police recovered the package, which tested positive for the drug.

Law enforcement officers removed the cocaine from the package and placed a GPS tracking device in it. Officers put the package back on the front step of the residence, and started surveillance.

Jackson pulled up in a silver Audi, grabbed the package and drove away, the complaint says. When officers tried to stop him, he sped away. He went west on Lafond Avenue and crashed head on into a marked squad car near Milton Street at approximately 80 mph. Jackson ran from the scene and evaded police.

A woman in Jackson’s car was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries, while the officer was treated with minor injuries, the complaint said.

“It was amazing (the officer) walked away with minor injuries,” Sgt. Mike Ernster, a police spokesman, said Wednesday.

An arrest warrant was issued Nov. 20 and Jackson was picked up the next day near Lake Street and Portland Avenue in Minneapolis.

Jackson, of Tempe, Ariz., went before U.S. Magistrate Judge Tony Leung on Tuesday for a preliminary hearing on the drug charge. Leung ordered that Jackson remain detained during court proceedings.

Jackson has six felony drug-related convictions in Illinois, according to the complaint.

The crash remains under investigation, Ernster said. When complete, he said, the case will be referred to the Ramsey County attorney’s office for charging consideration.

