Arizona man faces gun, drug charges after Manchester traffic stop

Apr. 10—MANCHESTER — A traffic stop in town led to drug and weapons charges for an Arizona man.

Jesse Reid Foley, 31, of Red Rock, Arizona was arraigned Thursday in Salem District Court on these charges:

* Carrying a loaded firearm without a license.

* Possession of a large-capacity feeding device.

* Unlawful possession of ammunition.

* Violation of an abuse prevention order.

* Possession of a Class B substance (cocaine).

* Possession of a Class E substance.

* Operating a motor vehicle with registration suspended.

* Driving an uninsured motor vehicle.

* Open container of alcohol in motor vehicle.

Foley was arrested after Manchester police report pulling over the gray Toyota Tundra he was driving on Beach Street near Summer Street about 12:30 p.m. Wednesday. He was stopped because police determined the truck's registration was not valid.

During a subsequent on-scene investigation, police say they searched the Toyota and found a loaded Glock 9mm handgun, and several fully loaded magazines totaling 47 rounds of ammunition. Foley does not possess a Firearms ID Card or a License to Carry in Massachusetts.

During the search, police say they also located drugs and drug paraphernalia, and two open containers of alcohol.

"Illegal firearms are a danger to our community and to law enforcement," Chief Todd Fitzgerald said in a prepared statement. "This is an example of how diligent police work can lead to a dangerous weapon being taken off the streets. I commend the two who conducted the arrest — Patrolman Richard Chute and Detective Michael Richard — for a job well done."