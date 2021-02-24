Arizona man ‘fakes own kidnapping’ to get out of work

Shweta Sharma
&lt;p&gt;The Arizonian man was arrested for false reporting &lt;/p&gt; (Photo by INA FASSBENDER/AFP via Getty Images)

The Arizonian man was arrested for false reporting

(Photo by INA FASSBENDER/AFP via Getty Images)

A man in Arizona went to an extreme length to avoid going to work by staging his own kidnapping and making up a story of a family treasure hidden in the desert.

Brandon Soules, 19, was arrested on charges of false reporting to the police after he pleaded guilty to faking his own kidnapping. He was booked by the Coolidge Police and released with a court date.

The investigation in the case began on 10 February when officers responded to a call of an injured man lying near a water tower in Coolidge city outside Phoenix.

The man was found with his hands tied behind his back by a belt and a bandana stuffed in his mouth, according to the police. He told the authorities that he was abducted from near his home when he returned after running an errand that morning.

He told officials that he was abducted by two masked men who hit him in the back of his head and knocked him unconscious. The abductors, according to Mr Soules, drove him around before leaving him near the water tower where he was found.

He said during the investigation he was abducted because he had a huge amount of money left by his father hidden somewhere in the desert.

The detectives continued their investigation for days to match the evidences to his account by reviewing surveillance footage of the area, scouring his phone details and interviewed people.

The police eventually concluded the investigation after no evidence was found to corroborate the story. The report in the case said that “his story was fabricated and no kidnapping or assault occurred”.

“An extensive investigation was conducted by Coolidge detectives and evidence was discovered showing his story was fabricated and no kidnapping or assault occurred,” the Daily Mail quoted the police saying.

The man pleaded guilty at a sentencing hearing to false reporting on 18 February and ordered to pay a £388 ($550) fine. Soules reportedly told the police he made up the story “as an excuse to get out of work,” according to the Coolidge Examiner.

The man used to work at a car shop, the Tire Factory. It is not known if he still works there.

