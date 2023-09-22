Arizona man gets 20 years in 2020 Chama murder

Sep. 21—A state district judge in Tierra Amarilla sentenced an Arizona man to more than 20 years in prison Thursday for stabbing a man to death at a Chama gas station in 2020.

A Rio Arriba County jury convicted Jonathan Alton Barlow, 36, of Kayenta, Ariz., of second-degree murder, criminal trespass, aggravated assault and aggravated assault on a peace officer in February for killing 29-year-old Al Jamar Howery. He was sentenced Thursday to 20 years and six months in prison, minus one day.

"The court imposed the maximum sentence available, pursuant to the jury's verdict, at the request of the [First Judicial district attorney]," District Attorney's Office spokesman Nathan Lederman wrote in an email Thursday.

Barlow stabbed Howery multiple times outside a Speedway station in Chama as Howery was waiting for his wife — who worked at the station — to finish her shift, according to court records and media reports from the time.

Footage from the station's security cameras showed Barlow walk briskly up to Howery's vehicle parked in the gas station parking lot and lunge inside an open window, stabbing Howery multiple times, according to a motion for pretrial detention prosecutors filed in the case.

The video shows Howery tried to escape through the passenger side door, according to the motion, but Barlow dragged him out of the car through the driver's side door while continuing to stab him with a large knife.

A Rio Arriba County sheriff's deputy who happened to be in the store came out and shot Barlow in the chest. Howery died from his injuries and Barlow was transported to the hospital for treatment.

Howery's family filed a civil complaint against the Rio Arriba County Sheriff's Office in 2022, saying Deputy Danny Pacheco had picked Barlow up on the side of the road just before the incident, searched Barlow's belongings and discovered the knife, confiscated it temporarily, then returned it to him after giving Barlow a ride to the gas station.

The family's personal representative voluntarily dismissed the complaint in August 2022, court records show. It was unclear from online court records whether the sheriff's office paid a settlement in the case.