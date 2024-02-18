Arizona man just released from prison steals truck hauling Corvettes because he needed a ride home : sheriff

A man who stole a semi-truck hauling over $1 million worth of new Corvettes from an Arizona truck stop told deputies he only took the truck because he needed a ride home after being released from prison, authorities said Thursday.

Isaiah Walker, 23, of Lawton, Oklahoma, assaulted and robbed a truck driver at the Loves Truck Stop in Willcox near Interstate 10, the Cochise County Sheriff’s Office said.

Walker was talking to the victim about his truckload and "lulled him into a sense of security" before grabbing the victim and throwing him from the cab, according to the sheriff’s office.

Walker allegedly drove away in the semi, which was transporting 10 Chevrolet C8 Corvettes with an estimated value of over $1.25 million.

A deputy spotted the stolen truck and attempted to pull the vehicle over, but officials said the driver refused to stop. The driver sped away recklessly, forcing other vehicles to leave the roadway.

The stolen truck eventually stopped and Walker was taken into custody.

Isaiah Walker, 23, of Lawton, Oklahoma, told authorities that the Corvettes were not the reason he stole the truck, claiming he was just trying to find a ride home after being released from prison, the sheriff's office said.

"Walker admitted to stealing the vehicle and advised that the Corvettes were not the reason and that he needed a truck to get home as he had just been released from prison," the sheriff’s office said.

Walker was booked into the Cochise County Jail on multiple felony charges including robbery, 11 counts of theft of means of transportation and felony theft.

Meanwhile, the semi-truck was recovered without any damage and released to the original driver so he could continue with his delivery, Willcox Police Chief Dale Hadfield said.

"The deputy and officer showed great restraint and patience in bringing a serious crime to a peaceful resolution, all while keeping the property of others from being damaged," the chief said.





