The Bapchule community grieved the loss of 48-year-old good Samaritan Ghery Fimbres after he was killed while assisting at an accident on Sunday.

Fimbres was hit by a vehicle on Interstate 10 while he was helping victims from another crash he had witnessed just minutes before.

About 6:30 a.m. Sunday, near Casa Blanca Road and Interstate 10, an ambulance rolled over and crashed on the shoulder of the freeway after the driver fell asleep at the wheel, according to the Arizona Department of Public Safety.

Fimbres and another individual pulled over after witnessing the crash to offer their assistance.

While the two people were helping, another vehicle ran into them and Fimbres was declared dead at the scene. Law enforcement was investigating whether the driver was impaired.

Fimbres wasn't only a hero in his final moments; he spent 26 years teaching at the Conservatory of Recording Arts and Sciences in Tempe and was known for his positive impact.

He leaves behind his wife, two sons, his parents and his community.

A Ghery Fimbres GoFundMe account has been set up.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Arizona man and local hero fatally hit while helping at another crash