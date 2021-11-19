Arizona man pleads guilty to negligenct homicide

Nov. 18—An Arizona man accused of killing a Kalispell resident while allegedly driving drunk last year pleaded guilty Thursday in Flathead County District Court.

Thomas Owen Lefevre, 21, of Tucson, Arizona, entered his plea to an amended charge of negligent homicide and District Court Judge Heidi Ulbricht scheduled sentencing for 1:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 6.

Lefevre was first charged with vehicular homicide while under the influence after the June 20, 2020, incident. He faced a maximum term of 30 years in the Montana State Prison on the original charge.

But Lefevre will face a much lighter sentence after agreeing to plead guilty.

Flathead County Deputy Attorney Amy Kennison recommended a 20-year sentence, with 16 years suspended, in the Montana State Prison.

Lefevre's attorney, Sean Hinchey, is seeking a 20-year sentence, with 16 suspended, in a state Department of Corrections facility.

The man who died, Robert Dale Meier, 59, of Kalispell, was asleep in a bedroom at his Rocky Cliff Drive residence when an eastbound 2011 Chevrolet Silverado driven by Lefevre failed to negotiate a curve and drove off the roadway, striking the house and entering the bedroom, according to the Montana Highway Patrol.

Charging documents indicate Highway Patrol troopers were called to the home at about 11:36 p.m. June 20, after the man's wife said her husband was asleep in bed when a truck drove into the house. Troopers saw the truck inside the home and Meier's wife said he was somewhere under the debris.

The man in the chair was identified as Lefevre and he allegedly had an odor of alcohol from his breath and couldn't perform simple tasks when instructed to do so by the trooper. After being taken into custody and to the Flathead County Jail, Lefevre allegedly had trouble getting out of the patrol vehicle, stumbled and struggled with walking straight.

The trooper asked him to perform several field sobriety tests, but Lefevre allegedly failed to do so because of his extreme intoxication.

After having his rights read to him, Lefevre allegedly agreed to give a blood draw. It was sent to the Montana State Crime Lab.

After returning to the jail, Lefevre was read his rights again and allegedly agreed to speak with a trooper. The accused said he had consumed alcohol and was the only driver of the truck.

Meier was transported to Kalispell Regional Medical Center where he died of his injuries.

A wrongful death lawsuit filed by Meier's family against Lefevre was settled Aug. 20, 2021.

