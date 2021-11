The Guardian

Two people killed at Hyatt Ziva in Puerto Morelos in what state officials say was confrontation between drug dealersCancún: from tourist beach paradise to hotbed of drug violence Staff and tourists near the Mexican resort city of Cancún have been sent rushing for shelter after a group of armed men entered the beach outside a luxury hotel and opened fire. Two men were killed on Thursday in what state officials described as a confrontation between drug dealers at the Hyatt Ziva in Puerto Morelos,