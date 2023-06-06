Arizona man sentenced to 20 years in 2021 shooting death

A federal judge has sentenced a 46-year-old Sacaton man to more than 20 years in state prison for a fatal 2021 shooting.

Reggie Marion Lewis Sr. was sentenced to 245 months by U.S. District Judge G. Murray Snow on May 26.

Lewis, an enrolled member of the Gila River Indian Community, pleaded guilty to second-degree murder. Upon completion, the sentence will be followed by five years of supervised release.

Phoenix-area homicides in June 2023: 1 woman killed, 2 injured in Glendale shooting

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Reggie Marion Lewis Sr. sentenced to 20 years in Arizona murder