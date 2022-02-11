Arizona man sentenced to 210 months in prison for sexual abuse of a child

Crime

Wilcox native 37-year-old Joshua William Scheu was sentenced on Tuesday to 210 months in prison in a 15-year-old rape case.

Scheu had previously pleaded guilty to two counts of aggravated sexual abuse of a minor for a crime he committed in November 2004, according to a release from the U.S. Attorney's Office District of Arizona.

Scheu was driving on Gila River Indian Nation land when he pulled over on the side of the road. There he found a minor who was waiting for some friends. Scheu exited his vehicle then chased the child before sexually assaulting them in a cornfield, the release stated.

The case remained unsolved for 15 years until DNA evidence confirmed Scheu as the attacker.

The FBI field office in Sierra Vista investigated the case, while the assistant U.S. Attorneys Carin C. Duryee and Julie A. Sottosanti in Tucson handled the prosecution.

After he is released from prison, Scheu will be placed on supervised release for life with "stringent sex offender conditions." He will also be required to register as a sex offender and to complete a sex offender treatment program, the release stated.

According to FBI Phoenix special agent Sean Kaul, the sentencing was a "clear message" to those who "sexually harm innocent children in the community."

"The FBI is committed to preventing violent crimes against children and to bring those who harm them to justice, no matter how long it takes," Kaul said in the release. "Thanks to the dedicated work from our agents and our law enforcement partners who aggressively pursue these heinous criminals, this individual will finally be held accountable for his actions."

“This case is another great example of the meaningful role that DNA testing has had in solving cold cases. We are grateful for the tenacity of our law enforcement partners in continuing to pursue cases until the offenders are brought to justice," U.S. Attorney Gary Restaino said in the release.

Story continues

Reach breaking news reporter Amaris Encinas at amaris.encinas@arizonarepublic.com or on Twitter @amarisencinas.

Support local journalism. Subscribe to azcentral.com today.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Joshua William Scheu sentenced to 210 months in rape cold case