Arizona man sentenced for deadly Pike crash

Dec. 21—A Pike County judge sentenced an Arizona man to 12 to 30 years in prison for killing a man in a drunken crash earlier this year, the county district attorney's office said.

Kevin Lamar Aldridge, 43, of Payson, pleaded guilty Monday to, among other counts, homicide by vehicle while DUI and admitted he had a blood alcohol concentration of 0.275% when he struck Michael Locke and Gina Locke on Feb. 26 on Milford Road in Delaware Twp. Anything above 0.08% is considered under the influence.

Michael Locke died and Gina Locke suffered serious injuries.

Aldridge tried to flee the scene on foot and later jumped out of an ambulance while en route to Wayne Memorial Hospital.

President Judge Gregory Chelak immediately sentenced Aldridge following his plea.

