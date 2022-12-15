Arizona man sentenced in drug dealing tied to fatal shooting of Erie man at rental house

An Arizona man whom police said was among a group targeted in a home-invasion robbery attempt that led to a fatal shooting in Erie in January will return home to enter a drug treatment facility as part of his sentence on a drug charge related to the incident.

Erie County Judge David Ridge on Wednesday sentenced 20-year-old Abner L. Gonzalez to eight to 23 months in prison, with credit for 223 days he has already served, on his guilty plea on Dec. 5 to a felony count of conspiracy to commit possession with intent to deliver. A misdemeanor count of possession of a controlled substance was dropped by prosecutors as part of the plea deal.

Gonzalez's lawyer, Robert Kinnear, told Ridge that Gonzalez's family had set up a drug rehabilitation program for Gonzalez, who has a drug addiction, to enter in Arizona. Ridge made Gonzalez's successful completion of that program part of his sentence and said Gonzalez may be paroled to go to Arizona to enter the program.

Ridge also sentenced Gonzalez to three years of probation. The overall sentence was close to a standard-range sentence, the judge said.

Erie police charged Gonzalez and filed similar drug charges against three other Arizona residents — Saul Felix, 21; Deontray E. Keomany-Smith, 20; and Kortez L. Murray, 19 — as part of their investigation into the fatal shooting of 30-year-old Erie resident Shannon Crosby on the early morning of Jan. 27. Investigators said Crosby was killed in a shootout that occurred during an attempted home invasion robbery at 3904 McClelland Ave., a short-term rental house where the Arizona men were staying.

Police announced late last week that they had charged four people in connection with Crosby's death. Erie residents Marsea S. Jones, 20; Jamie D. Smith Jr., 20; and Derrick S. Wright, 35; and Lawrence Park Township resident Julia D. Gaerttner, 32, each face criminal homicide, second-degree murder and other offenses in Crosby's death.

The four are being held without bond as they await their preliminary hearings, which are scheduled for Feb. 1, according to online court records.

Felix, Keomany-Smith and Murray are scheduled for trial on their drug cases in early 2023, according to online court records.

Drug dealing preceded the shootout

Erie police charged the four Arizona men with drug offenses based on information they received from Felix when he was interviewed after accompanying Murray to the hospital on Jan. 27. Murray had been shot twice during the confrontation at 3904 McClelland Ave., according to investigators.

Detectives wrote in case documents that Felix told them the Arizona group traveled to Erie to sell fentanyl pills to a local contact for $30,000. Investigators said they also learned the group had arrived in Erie days before the shooting, and that two drug deals had taken place at an apartment complex near the McClelland Avenue rental house.

Few details concerning the confrontation at the residence on the morning of the shooting were released by police or outlined in the criminal complaints filed against the four Arizona men. But new details emerged in the complaints filed on Dec. 8 against the four homicide suspects.

Detectives wrote in the complaints that Felix told them the Arizona group was inside the McClelland Avenue residence when several males wearing black clothing and ski masks and carrying guns kicked open the door and opened fire on them. Felix said one of the suspects grabbed him by his hair and dragged him into the kitchen with a gun to his head, according to the complaints.

He told detectives that Murray returned fire during the confrontation.

Investigators said they found numerous shell casings of different calibers at the house following the shooting, but did not find a significant amount of suspected drugs.

'I've been able to work on myself'

Kinnear told Ridge at Wednesday's sentencing that Gonzalez was not involved in setting up the drug deal in Erie, but went along with the others. He said Gonzalez has a drug addiction, and that basically he was paid with drugs to come with the others to Erie.

Kinnear also said that Gonzalez was high at the time of the shooting, and that he was in a bedroom in the rental house.

Gonzalez told Ridge that being in prison hasn't been easy, but "I've been able to work on myself, better myself."

Gonzalez has been in prison since May 5, when he was picked up in Arizona on the Erie police charges, officials said in court. Gonzalez was brought back to Erie and was arraigned and placed in the Erie County Prison on July 9.

First Assistant District Attorney Jessica Reger told Ridge that while Gonzalez is a victim in the home invasion robbery and shooting, it doesn't change what he did in being involved in bringing drugs into Erie.

"I will hope this is maybe an eye-opening situation for him," she said.

Ridge told Gonzalez that by pleading guilty to the conspiracy to commit possession with intent to deliver charge, it meant that he was in agreement with people who were selling drugs that are killing people. He also told Gonzalez that he was lucky he didn't die that night.

"This is a serious matter," the judge said. "You contributed to a deadly situation in our community."

Contact Tim Hahn at thahn@timesnews.com. Follow him on Twitter @ETNhahn.

