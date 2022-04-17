Arizona man sentenced to life in prison in 2019 fire that killed 1 person

Crime scene tape

An Arizona man was sentenced to life in prison on Wednesday after a 2019 fire killed a man.

U.S. District Judge Susan M. Brnovich sentenced the Tuba City man after a jury previously convicted Vincent Roy Tsosie, Jr., 28, of arson, first-degree felony murder and second-degree murder.

According to a release from the District of Arizona U.S. Attorney's Office, Tsosie entered a home in Tuba City in November 2019, tried to assault one of the residents and then set the home on fire.

"The homeowner woke up during the fire but could not find his way through the flames and smoke and died," the U.S. Attorney's Office said in the statement.

The FBI, Navajo Nation Division of Public Safety and Criminal Investigation Services conducted the investigation in the case.

Reach breaking news reporter Haleigh Kochanski at hkochanski@arizonarepublic.com or on Twitter @HaleighKochans.

Support local journalism. Subscribe to azcentral.com today.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Arizona man sentenced to life in prison in 2019 fatal fire