Arizona man sentenced to more than 10 years in connection with wiretap investigation into cocaine trafficking

Dec. 21—An Arizona man has been sentenced to more than 10 years in federal prison in connection with a Harford County drug trafficking sting; he is the only individual charged who is not a resident of Maryland.

Jack Anderson IV, 45, of Phoenix, Arizona, was sentenced to 126 months in federal prison Friday, for his involvement with drug distribution that took place in Aberdeen. Anderson IV plead guilty to "conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute five kilograms or more of cocaine," according to the U.S. Department of Justice. District Judge George L. Russell handed down the sentence.

According to law enforcement officials, Anderson agreed that based on his role in the conspiracy he was involved in the distribution of at least five kilograms but less than 15 kilograms of cocaine.

On May 17, 2019, officials with the Harford County Narcotics Task Force investigated Che Jaron Durbin, 43, of Aberdeen, after learning a package containing one kilogram of cocaine had been mailed by Anderson to Durbin in Aberdeen.

While watching the apartment, investigators observed a woman, who was later identified as Jameka Cara Thompson, leave the premises and put the package in her vehicle. Detectives detained her and executed a search warrant on her vehicle after Thompson arrived at her destination. Officers located one kilogram of compressed cocaine in the package, according to the Department of Justice.

In January 2020, law enforcement learned a package, which they believed to contain a large amount of cash, had been sent by Durbin to Anderson in Arizona. The investigators arranged to have it returned to Maryland for further investigation, and discovered $82,300 in a box labeled as headphones, according to the Department of Justice

In February 2020, law enforcement began conducting a wiretap investigation on several narcotics dealers in Harford County, including Durbin; at this time, Anderson was identified as Durbin's cocaine supplier. In May 2020, law enforcement observed Durbin and Anderson meet in a Tucson, Arizona hotel room. Durbin went to an airport in Tucson shortly after, where he met Thompson and drove her back to his hotel room. Thompson then obtained a large supply of cocaine from Anderson at the hotel.

When Thompson returned to Maryland, law enforcement obtained and executed a search warrant on her vehicle, where they located and seized an additional 1.4 kilograms of cocaine.

Anderson is one of 22 individuals indicted earlier this year as part of a wiretap investigation into cocaine trafficking that law enforcement dubbed "Operation All Aboard." A total of 2.5 kilos of cocaine, more than 66 grams of crack cocaine, 69 fentanyl pills, roughly 435 grams of marijuana, 28 guns, 19 vehicles valued at more than $258,000 and approximately $110,000 in cash were seized during the operation, according to the task force.

The sentence was announced by Erek L. Barron, the U.S. Attorney for Maryland; Albert J. Peisinger, Jr., State's Attorney for Harford County; Assistant Special Agent in Charge Orville O. Greene of the Drug Enforcement Administration; Sheriff Jeffrey Gahler of the Harford County Sheriff's Office; and the Harford County Narcotics Task Force. The latter is made up of members of the Aberdeen, Bel Air and Havre de Grace police departments.