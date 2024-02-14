Arizona man shot and killed after a dispute at a Taco Bell drive-thru

Adrian Garduno, 24, was shot and killed in a Taco Bell drive-thru Monday in Surprise after pointing a gun at surrounding people.

The altercation took place around 1:30 p.m. at a Taco Bell on Prasada Parkway and Waddell Road, where officers arrived to find Garduno already shot. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

"Mr. Garduno exited his vehicle, displayed a firearm, approached the other vehicle, and pointed his firearm at the occupants," police said. "It was at this time that an adult male in the other vehicle presented his own firearm, shooting and striking Mr. Garduno multiple times."

Investigators learned that Garduno approached the other vehicle after a verbal altercation started between the two men in the drive-thru.

According to police, the man who shot Garduno cooperated with police and was later released.

"This investigation will be forwarded to the Maricopa County Attorney’s Office for review and or charging," police said.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Arizona man shot, killed after dispute at Taco Bell drive-thru