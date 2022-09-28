Arizona man shot and killed by police after officers say he threw rocks at their car

An Arizona man was fatally shot by police for reportedly throwing rocks at their cars, but family members said the man had a history of mental health issues and questioned why officers did not use a non-lethal method.

Ali Osman was killed around 6:45 p.m. Saturday in Phoenix. Two patrol units were driving through the intersection of 19th Avenue and Tuckey Lane "when their cars were struck by unknown items causing damage," a police news release states.

Ali Osman. (Osman family via KPNX)

One of the patrol units went to investigate and saw a man "throwing rocks towards his patrol car," according to the release.

Police said the man was told to stop, but he refused.

"That’s when the officer involved shooting occurred striking the man," police said.

Osman, 34, who was Somalian, died from his injuries at the hospital.

Attorney Quacy Smith said at a news conference Tuesday that he believes police were in the area responding to an unrelated incident when Osman started throwing the rocks. He said Osman had dealt with mental health challenges but did elaborate.

"Rocks. Rocks. Not boulders, not bricks. Rocks," Smith said. "These are rocks no bigger than my 4-year-old son throws over the backyard to the neighbor's house."

The attorney said he is a former police officer and could not "fathom a set of circumstances described to us, that would warrant this young black man being shot down by police in the streets of our city for throwing rocks."

Smith said that video taken by a citizen showed a person who identified themselves as having a background in crisis intervention telling police that they could speak with Osman to help de-escalate the situation.

Osman was shot by an officer as he bent down to pick up another rock, Smith told reporters.

The Phoenix police department has not identified any of the officers involved and a spokesperson said the events that led up to the shooting are still being investigated.

"The City of Phoenix Police Department is committed to our transparency policy," the spokesperson said in an emailed statement Wednesday. "The department will release a Critical Incident Briefing Video within 14 days of the incident to the public that will provide facts of the case. In addition, all body worn cameras will be released."

Osman's family got emotional during the news conference as they described him as a good person who was always willing to help.

"I can’t believe Ali’s gone," his older sister said, crying. "Ali’s not coming back. I need justice for Ali. ... My life is done. Ali is like my son."

His father said Osman "was a good man" and "took care of everyone."

Smith and the family said they are demanding transparency from police about what happened.

This article was originally published on NBCNews.com