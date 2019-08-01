An Arizona man is suing a body-donation company after it gave his mother's corpse to the military for blast testing

USA-BODYBROKERS/INDUSTRY REUTERS/Ricardo Arduengo





A man is suing a US body-donation company for giving his mother's body to the military for blast testing when he believed it would be used for medical research.

Jim Stauffer said he donated the body of his mother, Doris Stauffer, to the for-profit Biological Resource Center after she died in hospice care in 2013, hoping that it could conduct research into Alzheimer's, a disease she had.

Stauffer said he learned after a 2016 Reuters investigation that her body had been used for a US Army research project looking at bomb impact.

Stauffer has now joined 32 other plaintiffs suing the center, accusing it of deceiving them about what happened to their family members' bodies. The case is set to go to trial on October 21, CNN reported.

The lawsuit says the bodies "were literally used as crash test dummies, which meant they were used in experiments involving exposures to destructive forces, e.g. impacts, crashes, ballistic injuries and blasts."

A 2014 FBI raid on the Biological Resource Center's facility in Phoenix uncovered buckets of human body parts as well as a human head sewn onto a different body.

The new details emerged in July through eyewitness testimony as part of the lawsuit. The center closed in 2014 after the raid.

The Army experiments were meant to help protect US troops in places like Iraq and Afghanistan from roadside bombs, Reuters reported.

Stauffer told the Arizona-based ABC 15 in July that his mother's body was "supposedly strapped in a chair on some sort of apparatus, and a detonation took place underneath her to basically kind of get an idea of what the human body goes through when a vehicle is hit by an IED."

Stauffer told ABC 15 that he had specifically told the center that her body could not be used for military tests, something he also told Reuters in 2016.

According to Reuters, the center's donor consent form asked whether the body could be used on "non-medical projects that could involve exposure to destructive forces e.g. impacts, crashes, ballistic injuries, and blasts."