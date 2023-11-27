Arizona Military Museum's future uncertain amid dueling boards, director's demeanor

An 86-year-old adobe arsenal on the corner of Papago Park Military Reservation is an homage to legacy, housing an expansive collection of military history over nearly 500 years in what is now the state of Arizona.

But for more than three months, a lock on the massive front doors of the Arizona Military Museum has kept that chronicle closed off from the public.

The lock seals off displays packed full of weapons and military uniforms and hides what has become a civil war over museum leadership and a reckoning over language that has rocked the future of the institution.

It started with an "unacceptable" comment by the museum’s patriarch on a tour. Then came warring factions of board members who lead the nonprofit that runs the museum.

The state’s highest-ranking National Guard official, who controls the property on which the museum sits, intervened. She shuttered the museum, leaving the next chapter for this tribute to military history uncertain.

Joe Abodeely, longtime director of the Arizona Military Museum, leads a tour inside the museum in Phoenix on November 10, 2023.

Joe Abodeely began the museum more than 40 years ago. The museum is his legacy. His uniform from a tour in Vietnam is on display. He swears he just wants to keep the doors open to honor service members he feels are often forgotten.

Yet Abodeely is a key figure in the museum’s closure.

“I’m a little earthy, so if you just got out of the convent, you’re not the gal to be talking to me," Abodeely said one minute into the first of several interviews with The Arizona Republic.

Concerns about 'unacceptable' conduct

In February, a museum visitor raised a red flag after a tour. “Concerns about statements made by you during a group tour” was how Arizona National Guard Brigadier General John Conley expressed it in a letter to Abodeely, the longtime director and a Vietnam War veteran.

A subsequent investigation substantiated the concern, Conley wrote in the May 11 letter obtained by The Republic.

“Eventually they will replace me with some Gay, Black, Woman, woke Jew who will ruin the place,” Abodeely said on that tour, according to Conley’s letter.

Joe Abodeely, longtime director of the Arizona Military Museum, leads a tour inside the museum in Phoenix on November 10, 2023.

The letter said Abodeely also used profanity on the tour, called “all Americans” stupid, and “told the members of the tour group that they knew nothing of the realities of the Vietnam era because they were too young, brainwashed, stupid, duped, uneducated, or uncaring.”

That conduct was “unacceptable and will not be tolerated,” the letter read.

The museum is run by the Arizona National Guard Historical Society, a nonprofit that Abodeely led for decades. It is located on military property, according to a decades-old agreement between the nonprofit and the Arizona National Guard.

The state Department of Emergency and Military Affairs, the state agency that houses the Arizona National Guard, demanded Abodeely go to two hours of diversity, equity and inclusion training.

Get a certificate of completion, the state told him.

And Maj. Gen. Kerry Muehlenbeck, the adjutant general of the guard in Arizona, wanted a meeting.

'I can be tactful if I want to be'

The certificate of completion hangs in a fluorescent-lit office at the back of the museum. It is a few feet from a sign in red that sticks out among the patchwork of plaques.

“WARNING POLITICALLY INCORRECT AREA,” the sign screams. “RAMPANT INSENSITIVITY AUTHORIZED.”

Abodeely is 80. His natural volume is loud. His stories wander and his hands wave in emphasis. He has a lifetime to talk about: Serving as a combat platoon leader with the U.S. Army’s 1st Cavalry Division in the Vietnam War. In the decades that followed as a deputy county attorney and a criminal defense lawyer.

One of his favorites, though, is how he got the museum off the ground after traveling the state with his wife to study other collections.

More than half of his life has been dedicated to the time capsule tucked off the busy intersection at McDowell Road and 52nd Street. Abodeely can recite, by memory, the artifacts collected here, display case by display case, historical period by historical period. He proudly pointed out a wall of museum awards.

A view inside the Arizona Military Museum in Phoenix on November 10, 2023.

The building is packed with informational signs, photographs, newspaper clippings, weapons and military gear — from uniforms and helmets to radios and a field organ small enough to fit in a suitcase. The items tell the story of the military from Spanish conquistadors in the 1500s through this century's wars in Iraq and Afghanistan. A hulking UH-1M "Huey" helicopter flown in Vietnam is just a few paces from tributes to Mexican soldiers, Buffalo Soldiers and Navajo Code Talkers.

Abodeely at times admitted his comments on the tour months ago were a mistake. Other times, he defended them as musing.

Maybe he’s a dinosaur, he wondered aloud, oscillating to an argument that swearing shows sophistication and intelligence. He wondered if society is getting unbalanced when it comes to acceptable language, cares too much about what he believes are private matters like sexual orientation, or is becoming too sensitive.

In a 55-minute conversation with a reporter, Abodeely read from a news article about profanity, stopping midstream to call the author an obscene and disparaging word for a woman. He defensively suggested a museum mannequin with a “hand on its hip” represented gay soldiers.

A day later, Abodeely called and emailed to apologize. He's been undergoing tests for cancer, he explained, and the stress of a possible diagnosis and the museum drama has been wearing on him.

“I’m not going to die, I'm too f------ mean and ornery to die," Abodeely said.

“I can be tactful if I want to be, most of the time I don’t want to be because I've got to cut through the s--- and tell it like it is.”

Joe Abodeely, longtime director of the Arizona Military Museum, leads a tour inside the museum in Phoenix on November 10, 2023.

He said what has happened at the museum is a coup — an attempt by a detractor on the nonprofit board to unseat him. Abodeely said he thinks other potential leaders are unfit, and the museum will die without him.

That’s because, as he put it: “God isn’t as smart as I am about this museum.”

“I’m arrogant, and I know that,” he said later. “I am somewhat egotistical, but I care about other people. I care about other things. I care about my nation, my state and I care about the museum.”

He believes he is being pushed out because of a personal vendetta held by Muehlenbeck, though Muehlenbeck’s spokesperson disputes that claim.

Landlord-tenant dispute aside, one thing is not up for debate: The museum would not exist if it weren’t for Abodeely.

Leadership rift spurs months of debate, drama

Mike Snozek would not call it a coup.

Snozek, a U.S. Army and National Guard veteran, was on the board of the Arizona National Guard Historical Society for more than a dozen years before the rift.

A contentious and argumentative board meeting followed the guard's reprimand of Abodeely, behavior that pushed several board members to question Abodeely’s leadership, Snozek said.

A view inside the Arizona Military Museum in Phoenix on November 10, 2023.

Their concern wasn’t just about language or behavior. Snozek believes Abodeely misrepresented Muehlenbeck’s views about the museum to the board and the public and wasn’t following the nonprofit's bylaws — its guiding rules — in terms of audit requirements and leadership structure.

But behavioral complaints have bubbled up at the museum before. Hundreds of online reviews are almost entirely positive, save for a few that suggest chips in the polish. A high school history class visited the museum a decade ago.

“I am appalled at the behavior of the person that lead their tour!” reads the Tripadvisor.com review. “He used foul language, insulted teachers and students, raised his voice multiple times, argued with the teachers, referred to the students (who are all honors and AP level) as stupid, ignorant and told them they don’t care.”

Snozek said he was acting at the request of the majority of board members when he called a meeting last summer and they voted Snozek in as the new leader — and voted Abodeely out.

Abodeely doesn’t recognize that vote as legitimate and named his own slate of new members who he claims are the rightful board.

Throughout it all the guard maintained one requirement, according to Snozek and emails from guard officials reviewed by the Republic: Abodeely could no longer interact with the public at the museum.

Joe Abodeely, longtime director of the Arizona Military Museum, leads a tour inside the museum in Phoenix on November 10, 2023.

“Unfortunately, in subsequent interactions with Mr. Abodeely, the Arizona National Guard observed his continued use of unprofessional language,” said Capt. Erin Hannigan, spokesperson for the guard. “In turn, the Adjutant General lost confidence in Mr. Abodeely’s ability to interact professionally, and respectfully with members of the public.”

Muehlenbeck has led the guard and Department of Emergency and Military Affairs since 2021, when she was nominated by Republican Gov. Doug Ducey, and is the first woman to serve in that role. Democratic Gov. Katie Hobbs kept Muehlenbeck in her post when Hobbs took office in January, pledging to build an inclusive "Arizona for everyone."

Muehlenbeck was unavailable for an interview for this story, according to Hannigan. In a statement sent by her spokesperson Christian Slater, Hobbs said she supported Muehlenbeck’s actions to “find an organization that can provide steady leadership” to the museum.

Snozek said he understands why Abodeely wouldn’t want to be away from the museum he’s curated for over 40 years.

“But at the same time, there’s a way to conduct oneself and a way not to conduct oneself, and we have rules, and we follow them,” Snozek said. “And there’s what’s socially acceptable and there’s what’s absolutely not socially acceptable.”

With the museum’s future on the line, Snozek volunteered to step back from leadership if Abodeely would, too. The truce could have preserved the museum in its current location.

Abodeely shot him down.

Arizona severs ties

Muehlenbeck waited more than a month and a half after temporarily shuttering the museum in August for the dueling board factions to figure it out.

Abodeely told the Republic he would retire in March after training his board members how to run the museum, but he refused to spend those months cut off from the public. Snozek has heard Abodeely talk about retiring for several years.

As the confusion festered, Muehlenbeck announced her decision on Nov. 17. She is severing state ties with the nonprofit.

“The Adjutant General has directed (Arizona National Guard Historical Society) to provide her, by December 18, 2023, a written plan for the removal of its property from the Museum," Hannigan said.

Abodeely is not giving up. He mused that other museum groups and historical societies may help broker a peace deal among the boards because they “care a lot about my museum.” He corrected himself: “the museum.”

A view of the Arizona Military Museum in Phoenix on November 10, 2023.

“It’s not over," Abodeely said. “I have time, I have a month. ... And a lot of things can happen in that month."

Snozek said he hoped for a last-minute agreement, too, though he doesn't expect opinions will change about what role Abodeely can play going forward. In the interim, a review must begin to determine who owns what in the museum, which has a mix of privately owned items, donated items and government property.

The guard plans to find a new group to oversee the museum and reopen it, Hannigan said.

“The Arizona National Guard looks forward to the reopening of the Museum and appreciates the public’s patience and understanding as we work through this transition,” Hannigan said.

Until then, the lock stays on the doors out front.

