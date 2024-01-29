Arizona National Guard troops were in area of drone strike that killed 3 in Jordan

An undisclosed number of Arizona National Guard troops were in the area where three Americans were killed in a drone strike in northeast Jordan near the Syria border on Sunday.

Cpt. Erin Hannigan, a spokesperson for the Arizona National Guard, said radical Iran-backed militant groups operating in Syria and Iraq were behind the attack, according to the White House.

"Facts of this attack are still being collected and it is unknown at this time how many Arizona service members were impacted," Hannigan said in a statement. "In accordance with Department of Defense policy, the identities of the injured servicemembers will be withheld."

Hannigan added that the servicemembers were deployed in September 2023 as part of Operation Spartan Shield to provide "law and order and personal security capabilities" for roughly one year.

Hannigan said the Arizona National Guard would provide updates as new information becomes available.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Arizona National Guard troops were in area of deadly drone strike