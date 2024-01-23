Arizona OB-GYN arrested on suspicion of performing illegal, unlicensed surgeries on dogs

The Pima County Sheriff's Department arrested a woman on Jan. 18 in suspicion of performing unlicensed and illegal surgeries on dogs.Dr. Raquel Marie Mercado-Sepulveda was taken into custody at her Tucson office. Fourteen dogs and three rabbits were seized from her residence in addition to "other evidence," according to the Sheriff's Office.

The Sheriff's Office said Dr. Mercado-Sepulveda, 42, is a licensed OB-GYN. According to healthgrades.com, she graduated from Universidad Central del Caribe School of Medicine in 2007 and is affiliated with St. Joseph's Hospital.

The Sheriff's Office said that on Jan. 17 and 18 they served search warrants at "multiple locations" due to an ongoing investigation in regard to animal cruelty.

The investigation is being conducted by the Pima County Animal Care Center, the Pima County Sheriff's Department and the Drug Enforcement Administration. According to the Sheriff's Office, the investigation has been ongoing since 2022.

In March 2023, the Sheriff's Office said a search warrant was served at her residence and her medical office. At the time, 36 dogs and two cats were seized along with "other items of evidence."

The investigation remained ongoing, according to the Sheriff's Office.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Arizona OB-GYN arrested on suspicion of performing dog surgeries