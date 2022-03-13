Arizona police officers injured in ‘barrage of bullets’ during ambush shooting, suspect at large, police say

Two Phoenix police officers were injured in an ambush shooting after a traffic stop early Sunday and the suspect remains at large, police said.

One of the officers was shot in the wrist and is in stable condition. The other officers suffered minor injuries from flying glass, officials said.

The officers attempted to pull over a vehicle for an unspecific traffic violation around 1:30 a.m. Sunday.

The driver of the vehicle took off and the officers lost sight of it. The officers found the vehicle a short time later near 27th Ave and Maryland and attempted to pull it over again.

A man along the side of the road opened fire on the officers sending a "barrage of bullets at the patrol car," police said.

They said the man who was driving the vehicle fled the scene on foot and was later taken into custody for questioning. The search for the shooter continues. Both officers were taken to a local hospital to be treated for their injuries.

"This is the seventh Phoenix officer shot and the 12th injured in the line of duty in the past three months," police Chief Jeri Williams said in a statement. "This kind of violence within our community and toward police officers cannot be the new normal."

