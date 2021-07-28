Arizona police seeking vehicle of interest in random drive-by shooting of Phoenix woman with ‘heart of gold’

Arizona police are seeking a vehicle of interest after a Phoenix woman was killed in an apparently random drive-by shooting earlier this month while waiting in line at a food truck.

Destiny McClain, 23, was shot around 3:30 a.m. on July 18 while ordering food with a friend at a food truck, Phoenix police said. She later died at a hospital.

Phoenix Police Sgt. Ann Justus announced Monday that investigators are looking for a vehicle of interest that was spotted leaving the scene around the time McClain was fatally shot in a crowd of people near 17th Street and McDowell Road.

Police have asked the public for help in finding those responsible for the shooting.

"If you were there that night and you didn't see the shooting, you might have seen something important to this case," Justus said.

Justus, who was joined by McClain’s family, said the 23-year-old was remembered for having "a heart of gold."

McClain’s mother, Brenda Gilliam-Turner, said that her daughter’s death was "unreal to us."

"She was a very nurturing person, and this is the one time she actually left the house, and she didn't make it home," Gilliam-Turner said. "Destiny wasn't the type to be the one on the streets. She was usually at home, and this was her trying to be a friend to somebody, and it cost her her life."

Justus said that even if someone at the scene that night didn’t see the actual shooting, they may have seen something important and urged them to come forward and speak with police.

Anyone with information should leave an anonymous tip by calling Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS.