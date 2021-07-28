Arizona police seeking vehicle of interest in random drive-by shooting of Phoenix woman with ‘heart of gold’

Stephen Sorace
·1 min read

Arizona police are seeking a vehicle of interest after a Phoenix woman was killed in an apparently random drive-by shooting earlier this month while waiting in line at a food truck.

Destiny McClain, 23, was shot around 3:30 a.m. on July 18 while ordering food with a friend at a food truck, Phoenix police said. She later died at a hospital.

DC POLICE MAKE ARREST IN MASS SHOOTING THAT KILLED 6-YEAR-OLD NYIAH COURTNEY

Phoenix Police Sgt. Ann Justus announced Monday that investigators are looking for a vehicle of interest that was spotted leaving the scene around the time McClain was fatally shot in a crowd of people near 17th Street and McDowell Road.

Police have asked the public for help in finding those responsible for the shooting.

"If you were there that night and you didn't see the shooting, you might have seen something important to this case," Justus said.

Justus, who was joined by McClain’s family, said the 23-year-old was remembered for having "a heart of gold."

McClain’s mother, Brenda Gilliam-Turner, said that her daughter’s death was "unreal to us."

"She was a very nurturing person, and this is the one time she actually left the house, and she didn't make it home," Gilliam-Turner said. "Destiny wasn't the type to be the one on the streets. She was usually at home, and this was her trying to be a friend to somebody, and it cost her her life."

Justus said that even if someone at the scene that night didn’t see the actual shooting, they may have seen something important and urged them to come forward and speak with police.

Anyone with information should leave an anonymous tip by calling Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • 5 latte art TikToks that will inspire you to get fancy with your coffee

    Here are 5 latte art ideas that range in difficulty but are all equally impressive. 1. Chain of Hearts Latte Art. TikTok user Dallmayr_de (@dallmayr_de) teaches viewers how to make a string of hearts formation to the tune of Fleetwood Mac . 2. Designer Latte Art. Using a plastic stencil, TikTok user Vicki Rutwind fashions the latte with a Gucci logo adorned in cinnamon. 3. Slow Heart Latte Art Tutorial. TikTok user Morgan Eckroth (@morgandrinkscoffee) shows viewers how to make a classic heart design using the perfect balance of cup placement and pour angles. 4. Chocolate Caramel Coconut Delight Latte Art. From the chocolate-covered coconut rim of the cup to the caramel and chocolate houndstooth center design, . this latte from TikTok user tvoyabariska00 (@tvoyabariska00) is almost too pretty to drink. 5. Harry Potter Latte Art. TikTok user LATTEART (@hot_hitoiki) makes magic with coffee. Especially with this latte featuring Harry Potter

  • Qatar emir appeals to all parties in Tunisia political crisis to pursue dialogue

    CAIRO - (Reuters) - Qatar Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani appealed to all parties in the current political crisis in Tunisia to adopt a path of dialogue in a phone call with Tunisian President Kais Saied on Wednesday, the emir's office said. The emir also stressed "the importance of fixing foundations of the state of institutions and establishing the rule of law in Tunisia."

  • Federal agencies told to return masks indoors despite vaccination status

    CDC issued new guidance on Tuesday recommending indoor mask use in areas with high transmission of Covid.

  • Dess Dior tests positive for COVID-19 after Rolling Loud show, tells fans to get tested

    Rapper Dess Dior confirmed that she tested positive for coronavirus just days after performing at the Rolling Loud Festival in […] The post Dess Dior tests positive for COVID-19 after Rolling Loud show, tells fans to get tested appeared first on TheGrio.

  • UPDATE 1-Fed establishes standing repo facilities to support money markets

    The Federal Reserve announced on Wednesday it will establish separate domestic and international standing repo facilities to backstop money markets during times of stress. The domestic standing repo facility, or SRF, will conduct daily overnight repo operations against Treasury securities, agency debt securities and agency mortgage-backed securities. Through the facility for foreign and international monetary authorities, known as the FIMA repo facility, the U.S. central bank will enter into overnight repo agreements as needed with foreign official institutions against their holdings of Treasury securities held at the New York Fed.

  • Regé-Jean Page lands lead role in ‘The Saint’ reboot at Paramount

    After his departure from the popular Netflix series, Bridgerton, all eyes have been on Regé-Jean Page. The actor hosted Saturday […] The post Regé-Jean Page lands lead role in ‘The Saint’ reboot at Paramount appeared first on TheGrio.

  • Cannabis company files suit against Julio Jones, others

    Tennessee Titans wide receiver Julio Jones is facing allegations of illegally harvesting and selling millions of dollars of cannabis in California, according to court records. California-based cannabis company Genetixs filed the suit earlier this month against a handful of defendants including Jones, former Atlanta Falcons player Roddy White and White's company, SLW Holdings — one of the five entities that comprise Genetixs. The complaint claims that the defendants have failed to report cannabis sales since March, estimating that the defendants have harvested and sold $3 million worth of cannabis per month.

  • Everything’s bigger in Texas: Sentence more than doubled for man who ran second fraud while on trial in multimillion-dollar cattle scam

    Stewart Kile Williams will spend the next 15 years behind bars for launching a whole new scam while on trial for the first fraud.

  • If KU officials won’t take COVID seriously enough, this student will

    Triple-major Jayhawk Sophie Kunin simply wants to keep her fellow students safe. | Opinion

  • Vaccinate anyone who wants a COVID shot, says Philippines' Duterte

    Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte ordered his government on Wednesday to open the coronavirus vaccination campaign to anyone who wants a shot as his country scrambles to protect the population from more transmissible variants. With only 6% of the Philippines' 110 million people fully vaccinated against COVID-19, millions remain vulnerable to infection. "Give the vaccines to those who want to be vaccinated," Duterte said in a late-night address, expressing concern over the contagious Delta variant, which is ripping through Southeast Asia, now a global epicentre for the virus.

  • Suspect Arrested in ‘Forever Purge’ Shooting at California Movie Theater

    Police have arrested a suspect in the shooting at a movie theater in Corona, California, during a screening of the film “The Forever Purge” that left one dead and another injured, Corona police said in a statement. Detectives arrested Joseph Jimenez, 20, on Tuesday night after serving a search warrant. Officers responded to a call at 11:45 p.m. on Monday at the Regal Edwards Corona Crossings RPX theater and located a male and female both suffering from gunshot wounds upon arrival. A 19-year-old

  • Deputy, wife nailed windows shut and denied children food, North Carolina cops say

    The children were as young as 2.

  • Cop facing felony charges after video of violent arrest released

    Officer John Haubert is seen in the video hitting Kyle Vinson with his gun at least seven times. Aurora's chief of police called the arrest, "a despicable act."

  • Family of botched robbery victim says she 'won't make it', decides to donate her organs

    An Asian mother who wound up in a coma after falling victim to an attempted robbery in New York City “won’t make it” out of her situation, according to her family. The latest: Than Htwe, 58, an immigrant from Myanmar, has remained in critical condition since the incident on July 17, which left her with a severe brain injury. This week her family closed their fundraiser and announced that she “won’t make it out of this.”

  • Milwaukee man who killed 5 family members gets 205 years

    A Milwaukee man has been sentenced to 205 years in prison for fatally shooting five members of his family and he offered no explanation for his actions, saying that he must have a lot of hate. Before receiving his sentence Tuesday, Christopher Stokes told the judge in Milwaukee County Circuit Court that he wasn't asking for leniency and that he deserved to be locked up. Killed were Teresa Thomas, 41, and her two children, 16-year-old Tiera Agee and 14-year-old Demetrius Thomas.

  • Nazi admirer feared 'imminent antifa attack' when he allegedly shot fleeing woman who stole flag

    An Oklahoma man whose home is adorned with Nazi insignias claimed he is immune from prosecution because he feared an "imminent antifa attack" before police said he shot a fleeing woman who stole one of his flags last June.

  • Miami-Dade man wanted a postal worker to open his box. He’s charged with attempted murder

    The mail carrier walked up to Charlie Holley’s Florida City townhouse and tried to leave a small box addressed to “Whitey white.”

  • Sen. Barbara Boxer assaulted, robbed in Oakland

    Former U.S. Sen. Barbara Boxer was assaulted and robbed in Oakland Monday afternoon.

  • Life in prison for man in killing of South Carolina student who mistook his car for an Uber

    Nathaniel David Rowland was found guilty of the 2019 kidnapping and murder of Samantha Josephson, a University of South Carolina senior.

  • QAnon-Loving Ex-Marine Accused in Capitol Riot Fled to Mexico as Feds Closed In

    U.S. District Court for the District of ColumbiaA QAnon-loving ex-Marine was still on parole for several crimes when he allegedly assaulted at least two police officers during the Jan. 6 Capitol riot—and fled his California sober living home for Mexico as the FBI hunted him down.That’s according to an FBI search warrant affidavit obtained by The Daily Beast, which reveals new details about alleged insurrectionist James Burton McGrew, a Mississippi veteran and conspiracy theorist who was identifi