Arizona pushes to declare porn a public health crisis

The Arizona Legislature may declare porn a "public health crisis" through House Concurrent Resolution 2009 proposed by State Rep. Michelle Udall, R-Mesa.

PHOENIX – Citing concerns about the proliferation of erotic images online and their "toxic" effect on behavior, Arizona lawmakers are pushing to declare pornography a public health crisis.

Republican state Rep. Michelle Udall introduced a measure that declares the crisis and states that porn "perpetuates a sexually toxic environment that damages all areas of our society."

“Like the tobacco industry, the pornography industry has created a public health crisis," Udall told lawmakers. "Pornography is used pervasively, even by minors."

Udall's proposal is largely symbolic and has no legal effect, but supporters say they hope it opens the door to new restrictions on porn.

Similar measures declaring a crisis have passed in at least 11 states, using similar text from model legislation written by the National Center on Sexual Exploitation. The group, formerly known as Morality in Media, contends porn is directly connected to other acts of exploitation.

Our friends @FightTheNewDrug have a great article on the connection between pornography and sex trafficking. At NCOSE, we’re all about exposing the #intersectionality of sexual exploitation. https://t.co/NHWoyXeFkT — National Center on Sexual Exploitation (@ncose) December 24, 2018

Dems: Science lacking to show crisis

Arizona's resolution cleared its first hurdle in the state House of Representatives on Thursday, passing out of the House Committee on Health & Human Services on a 5-3-1 vote, with Republicans in support.

Democrats said while porn addiction is a problem, supporters don't have the scientific evidence necessary to show it has risen to the level of a "public health crisis."

"There are statements in here that seem hyperbolic and unproven," said Rep. Kelli Butler.“I just don’t think there’s necessarily the science to back up those claims."

She questioned why, if proponents are concerned about the sexual exploitation and health of minors, they aren't calling for better sex education in schools.

Arizona ranks fourth-lowest in the country for offering comprehensive sexual education in middle school, according to a 2016 report from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Bill supporters say women, kids at risk

Supporters contend that research shows pornography can be biologically addictive and can lead to extreme and violent sexual behaviors, as well as interest in child pornography.

"Potential detrimental effects on pornography users include toxic sexual behaviors, emotional, mental and medical illnesses and difficulty forming or maintaining intimate relationships," the measure states.

There are numerous conflicting studies about the affects of pornography viewership. Some studies document negative affects on relationships and addictive behavior.

But other researchers say there isn't evidence to show porn is addictive in the same way as alcohol or tobacco, though the perception of addiction can lead to psychological distress.

In some countries, instances of sexual assault declined after porn was legalized, leading some to hypothesize that it provides a safe outlet for sexual expression.

Udall's resolution outlines what she describes as the negative impacts of increasing pornography viewership:

Children are being exposed to porn "at an alarming rate" given its widespread availability on the internet, " leading to low self-esteem, eating disorders and an increase in problematic sexual activity at ever-younger ages."

It "normalizes violence and the abuse of women and children by treating them as objects, increasing the demand for sex trafficking, prostitution and child porn."

"Pornography has an adverse effect on the family as it is correlated with decreased desire in young men to marry, dissatisfaction in marriage and infidelity."

Are more regulations next?

But a few lawmakers at Thursday's hearing questioned what the measure would do to address those problems given it's non-binding and wouldn't impose any new regulations.

“I don’t know how this bill can control the evils that it portrays," said GOP Rep. Jay Lawrence, who ultimately voted for the measure.

Supporters said the move alerts parents and educators to the gravity of the problem. They said the issue – unlike the morals-driven debate of decades past – has become a health crisis due to its availability online.

Dan Oakes, a Mesa-based therapist who treats porn addiction, testified that the bill might also "open the door" to new laws.

"I don’t disagree that the bill needs more teeth," he responded to Lawrence. "That is our goal."

Bill supporters didn't elaborate about what kinds of regulation they hope lawmakers will consider next. Courts in the United States have consistently held that its legal to consume porn; child pornography is already illegal.

The measure now faces a vote in the full House, where Republicans have a narrow majority. If it passes there, it must also be approved by the Senate. Resolutions do not require approval of the governor.

More: Iowa inmates sue to overturn state law banning pornography in prison

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Arizona pushes to declare porn a public health crisis