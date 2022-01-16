At his Arizona rally, Trump played a supercut of NY Attorney General Letitia James, who is investigating his real estate company for fraud, labeling her an 'unhinged liberal'

New York Attorney General Letitia James presents the findings of an independent investigation into accusations by multiple women that New York Governor Andrew Cuomo sexually harassed them on August 3, 2021 in New York City. Photo by David Dee Delgado/Getty Images

New York Attorney General Letitia James is leading a civil fraud investigation into the Trump Organization's business dealings.

During his rally in Arizona, Donald Trump claimed he did not know who she was.

In December, Trump filed a lawsuit against James, accusing her of harassing him with investigations.

On Saturday, former President Donald Trump held a rally in Florence, Arizona, where he played a supercut mocking New York Attorney General Letitia James, who is currently leading a fraud investigation into the Trump Organization.

"Keep our prosecutors out of politics because this could work very much in the other direction also, and all it takes is a few more votes and it'll work in the other direction. And that would be very, very sad," Trump said, before directing attendees to watch the video.

Clips showed James repeatedly calling Trump an "illegitimate president," stating that prosecutors need to focus on following his money. In the final frame, "unhinged liberal" was superimposed over James' face.

While Trump claimed on Saturday that he didn't know "who the hell she is," he filed a lawsuit against James last month accusing her of trying to "harass" him with investigations.

James' probe is focused on whether Trump organization officials artificially inflated or deflated the value of properties for loan and tax purposes, respectively.

On December 1, James issued subpoenas to the former president's eldest children, Ivanka Trump and Donald Trump Jr.

Eric Trump, executive vice president of the Trump Organization, baselessly claimed that the investigation is "unconstitutional" during an interview with Sean Hannity on Monday.

"It violates the Consitution. It's unethical. It's wrong," Eric Trump said. "This is what you'd expect from Russia. This is what you'd expect from Venezuela. This is third-rate stuff."

