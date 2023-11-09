Arizona reacts as Ohio voters decide to protect the right to abortion
Ohio on Tuesday night became the latest state to protect reproductive rights in its state constitution — joining California, Vermont and Michigan.
Ohio on Tuesday night became the latest state to protect reproductive rights in its state constitution — joining California, Vermont and Michigan.
Ohioans voted to enshrine abortion rights into the state constitution on Tuesday.
Michigan's running game isn't elite and J.J. McCarthy will need to rise to the occasion to hold off No. 9 Penn State.
Polls show that most Democratic voters want someone other than Joe Biden to be their nominee, but not everyone is convinced that the alternatives would be stronger candidates.
The Michigan sign-stealing controversy has taken a new turn, and now three other Big Ten schools have found themselves in the spotlight alongside the Wolverines.
Races across the country suggested challenges for the GOP, which is struggling to gain traction on culture war issues and abortion bans.
The UK's newly empowered Internet content regulator has published the first set of draft Codes of Practice under the Online Safety Act (OSA) which became law late last month. More codes will follow but this first set -- which is focused on how user-to-user (U2U) services will be expected to respond to different types of illegal content -- offers a steer on how Ofcom is minded to shape and enforce the UK's sweeping new Internet rulebook in a key area. Ofcom says its first priority as the "online safety regulator" will be protecting children.
The third Republican debate of the 2024 cycle will take place Wednesday night in Miami, where five candidates will take the stage hoping to put some sort of dent in the former president’s seemingly insurmountable lead in the race.
There wasn't any movement at the top of the rankings after Week 10.
Following Troy Aikman's comments. Quinnen Williams denied the quote attributed to him but ever speaking to the commentator.
Disney CEO Bob Iger is more bullish than ever on ESPN's direct-to-consumer transition.
McCarthy has impressed this season against lesser teams but now the competition gets tough. Will he keep shining and have his Heisman moment, or stumble when the lights are the brightest?
"There's an inner beauty you need to capture. It's not sexy, it's an attitude," said photographer Jeff Lipsky, who shot The Rock for the 2016 cover.
A personal loan and credit card are two common ways to borrow money. Find out how each type of debt affects you.
It's even more frustrating when fees unlock features that are pre-built into luxury cars. It also explains why Rivian CEO RJ Scaringe seemed determined not to piss off customers while he speculated on the software Rivian will charge for. Scaringe cited automated driving and augmented reality as upcharge opportunities on a call with investors Tuesday.
The No. 1 NBA Draft overall pick sought advice from the seven-time Super Bowl champion at a dinner set up by Michael Rubin.
Some moms have conceived again days or a few weeks after becoming pregnant the first time.
Microsoft reportedly plans to bring Copilot, its generative-AI-powered personal assistant, to late adopters. It would include “roughly the same” Copilot button and sidebar experience from Windows 11.
Cruise, the autonomous vehicle company owned by General Motors, has issued a recall for 950 of its robotaxis following a collision with a pedestrian in San Francisco last month. California also pulled its permit to operate driverless vehicles in the state.
Airbnb will soon let hosts send you smart lock codes through its app. They'll be able to connect smart locks to the app and automatically generate a unique code for each guest.
Gasoline demand in the US is expected to fall next year to the lowest level since 2004.