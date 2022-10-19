Arizona refuses US demand to remove containers along border

15
ANITA SNOW
·2 min read

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona has refused the federal government's demand to take down double-stacked shipping containers it placed to fill gaps in the wall along the U.S.-Mexico border, saying it won't do so until the U.S. moves to construct a permanent barrier instead.

The Arizona Department of Emergency and Military Affairs dug in its heels in an Oct. 18 letter to the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation, saying “the containers will remain in place until specific details regarding construction are provided.” It was signed by Allen Clark, the department's director.

A regional spokeswoman for the Bureau of Reclamation did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Arizona’s refusal in the most recent flap between the Biden administration and Republican-led border states over immigration policies.

The federal agency told Arizona officials in a letter last week that the containers were unauthorized and violated U.S. law. The bureau also demanded that no new containers be placed, saying it wanted to prevent conflicts with two federal contracts already awarded and two more still pending to fill border wall gaps near the Morelos Dam in the Yuma, Arizona, area.

Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey ordered installation of more than 100 double-stacked containers that were placed over the summer, saying he couldn’t wait for the U.S. Customs and Border Protection to award the contracts it had announced for the work.

Migrants have continued to avoid the recently erected barriers by going around them, including through the Cocopah Indian Reservation. The Cocopah Indian Tribe has complained that Arizona acted against its wishes by placing 42 of the double stacks on its land.

The border wall promoted by former President Donald Trump continues to be a potent issue for Republican politicians hoping to show their support for border security.

President Joe Biden halted wall construction his first day in office, leaving billions of dollars of work unfinished but still under contract. The Biden administration has made a few exceptions for small projects at areas deemed unsafe for people to cross, including the gaps near Yuma.

The Center for Biological Diversity raised a different objection to the shipping containers on Wednesday, filing a notice of intent to sue Ducey’s administration over what the environmental group said are plans to erect more shipping containers along the border. The group said the move will obstruct a critical jaguar and ocelot migration corridor.

Ducey's office said it could not comment because it had not received an official notice from the center.

Recommended Stories

  • Biden administration demands Arizona remove shipping containers in gaps along border

    The Biden administration on Friday demanded that Arizona remove several dozen shipping containers that the state placed in gaps along its southern border with Mexico. The U.S. Bureau of Reclamation said in a letter on Friday that several of the double-stacked shipping containers lay within its lands and those of the Cocopah Indian Tribe’s West…

  • Stock Market Today: Stocks Finish Lower Amid Inflation Fears; US Treasury Yields Jump

    Double-digit inflation rates in Europe have clipped market sentiment Wednesday, ending Wall Street's two-day rally.

  • Feds tells Arizona to remove shipping containers along border wall. We have why

    The Bureau of Reclamation sent the letter last week, calling for the existing containers near the desert city of Yuma to be removed and no new ones placed. The letter says the bureau wants to prevent conflicts with two federal contracts already awarded and two more pending to fill two border wall gaps near the Morelos Dam in the Yuma area.

  • Authorities investigate the killing of a captive-born Mexican gray wolf in New Mexico

    The wolf was born in captivity and released into the wild, bringing genetic diversity that biologists say is critical to the recovery of the species.

  • Biden Release of More Oil From Reserve Has Little Impact on Prices

    The White House said on Wednesday that another 15 million barrels of oil from the emergency reserve will be sold to combat volatility in crude oil and gasoline prices. "With my announcement today, we're going to continue to stabilize markets and decrease the prices at a time when the actions of other countries have caused such volatility," President Joe Biden said at a White House event. The decision to release more oil was made about two weeks after OPEC agreed to a cut in the production of oil globally and took Russia's side.

  • Putin's martial law declaration in Ukraine 'speaks to his desperation,' Blinken tells ABC

    Secretary of State Antony Blinken told "Good Morning America" anchor George Stephanopoulos in a new interview that Russian President Vladimir Putin's declaration of martial law in illegally annexed parts of Ukraine "speaks to his desperation" as Ukrainian forces continue to make progress in rebuffing the invasion. "Now, in saying that he's declaring martial law in places that he claims to have people who somehow want to be part of Russia, that speaks to his desperation," the secretary said.

  • U.S., S.Korean troops stage river-crossing drills as North Korea protests

    South Korean and American troops practiced building floating bridges to ferry tanks and other armoured vehicles across rivers on Wednesday, part of a larger joint military exercise that has angered North Korea. South Korean attack helicopters deployed flares and armoured vehicles blew white smoke screens into the air as main battle tanks, armoured personnel carriers, and other military vehicles crossed pontoon bridges over the Namhan River near Yeoju, south of Seoul. The drill involved armoured "attacking" forces of the South Korean army's 11th Mobile Division, which is participating in the 12-day Hoguk 22 field exercises, crossing bridges established by South Korean and U.S. engineering units.

  • Man arrested at U.S. Capitol with guns in his van

    Tony Payne of Tunnel Hill, Georgia, was taken into custody on a single charge of bringing weapons to Capitol grounds, the U.S. Capitol Police said in a written statement. Capitol Police officers spotted the white van parked illegally near the U.S. Supreme Court building at around 3:45 p.m. EST. Payne told officers that he had weapons in the van and a search turned up two handguns and a shotgun, along with a pipe and containers, Capitol Police said.

  • White House press secretary dismisses question on whether Biden wants more migrants in Delaware

    A reporter asked Karine Jean-Pierre whether President Biden wants more migrants in Delaware, prompting the press secretary to say she didn't understand the question.

  • Should Arizona have open borders?

    ABC15 takes a look at issues the next Arizona Governor should focus on.

  • Melania Trump joins other first ladies to support women's suffrage monument

    The monument, which was approved by Congress in 2020, is scheduled to be unveiled in summer 2027.

  • GOP gubernatorial nominee Doug Mastriano's new ad uses same stock footage as Russian propaganda

    The ad from Mastriano, a Trump-backed Republican, used footage of young girls that was previously used in a video encouraging immigration to Russia.

  • NYC opens emergency center for influx of bused migrants

    A complex of giant tents built on an island opened Wednesday as New York City's latest temporary shelter for an influx of international migrants being bused into the city by southern border states. The humanitarian relief center on Randall’s Island is intended to be a temporary waystation for single, adult men — many from Venezuela — who have been arriving several times per week on buses chartered predominantly from Texas. Spartan and utilitarian, the tents include cots for up to 500 people, laundry facilities, a dining hall and phones for residents to make international calls.

  • The Most Stunning Wedding Dresses in American History

    The British royals have some stiff competition.

  • A Russian mayor is giving a bag of fresh vegetables to the families of men conscripted to fight in Ukraine

    Evgeny Grigoriev said the families of mobilized men can get a "one-off food package" including "cabbage, potato, carrot, beetroot, and onion."

  • A Judge Said Trump Signed Court Documents That He Knew Included Lies

    The ruling from a federal judge in California concerned a fight between the Jan. 6 committee and former Trump legal adviser John Eastman, but contained a shocking claim about the former president.View Entire Post ›

  • The curious rules behind royal women and curtsying

    Imagine this: you’re staying with your husband’s family over Christmas and each time you enter a room, you have to curtsy to his aunt and his stepmother, whereas every time his cousins enter the room, they have to curtsy to you. Sounds silly, and frankly exhausting, I know, but this is technically what Kate Middleton, now the Princess of Wales, has had to put up with at Sandringham ever since she married Prince William. Based on her position in the pecking order, known as the order of precedence

  • Special Counsel John Durham's final case goes to the jury after a series of prosecutorial setbacks

    Special Counsel John Durham's final case goes to the jury after a series of prosecutorial setbacks

  • Ex-Treasury Chief Mnuchin to Be Called as Witness at Barrack Trial

    (Bloomberg) -- Former Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin is expected to be called to testify as a defense witness in the trial of Colony Capital LLC founder Tom Barrack on charges of acting as an agent of the United Arab Emirates, a prosecutor said.Most Read from BloombergA Tense Pay Dispute Overshadows Nintendo’s Upcoming Bayonetta 3Trump Prosecutors See Evidence for Obstruction ChargesWeed Is Coming to Circle K Gas Stations in US Next Year$200 Diesel Puts Biden in an Ugly CornerTrump Special Mas

  • Watch: Embattled UK PM fights jeering opposition

    STORY: Truss is trying to shore up support from within the party after she was forced to scrap a vast tax-cutting plan, leading some Conservative lawmakers to call for her to be replaced as leader just weeks after she took office.Opinion polls indicate Conservatives are some 30 points behind the main opposition Labour Party, and her own ratings are calamitous.