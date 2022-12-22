Arizona to remove shipping container wall from Mexico border

FILE - A long row of double-stacked shipping containers provide a new wall between the United States and Mexico in the remote section area of San Rafael Valley, Ariz., Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022. Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey will take down a makeshift wall made of shipping containers at the Mexico border, settling a lawsuit and political tussle with the U.S. government over trespassing on federal lands. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin, File) (ASSOCIATED PRESS)
543
·2 min read

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey will take down a makeshift wall made of shipping containers at the Mexico border, settling a lawsuit and political tussle with the U.S. government over trespassing on federal lands.

The Biden administration and the Republican governor entered into an agreement that Arizona will cease installing the containers in any national forest, according to court documents filed Wednesday in U.S. District Court in Phoenix.

The agreement also calls for Arizona to remove the containers that were already installed in the remote San Rafael Valley, in southeastern Cochise County, by Jan. 4 without damaging any natural resources. State agencies will have to consult with U.S. Forest Service representatives.

Ducey has long maintained that the shipping containers were a temporary fixture. Even before the lawsuit, he wanted the federal government to say when it would fill any remaining gaps in the permanent border wall, as it announced it would a year ago.

“For more than a year, the federal government has been touting their effort to resume construction of a permanent border barrier. Finally, after the situation on our border has turned into a full blown crisis, they’ve decided to act,” C.J. Karamargin, Ducey's spokesman said. “Better late than never.”

“Final details are still being worked out on how much it will cost and when it will start,” Karamargin told The Associated Press.

The resolution comes two weeks before Democrat Katie Hobbs, who opposes the construction, takes over as governor.

The federal government filed a lawsuit last week against Ducey's administration on behalf of the Bureau of Reclamation, the Department of Agriculture and the Forest Service.

The federal government “owes it to Arizonans and all Americans to release a timeline,” Ducey wrote last week, responding to news of the pending federal lawsuit.

The work placing up to 3,000 containers at a cost of $95 million was about a third complete, but protesters concerned about its impact on the environment held up work in recent days.

Meanwhile, limits on asylum seekers hoping to enter the U.S. had been set to expire Wednesday before conservative-leaning states sought the Supreme Court’s help to keep them in place. The Biden administration has asked the court to lift the Trump-era restrictions, but not before Christmas. It’s not clear when the court might rule on the matter.

Recommended Stories

  • Arizona's outgoing governor agrees to take down his shipping container border wall after federal lawsuit

    Arizona's outgoing governor agrees to take down his shipping container border wall after federal lawsuit

  • Arizona Agrees to Dismantle Shipping-Container Border Wall after Biden Administration Sues

    Arizona will dismantle its makeshift shipping-container border wall after the Biden administration and environmental groups sued to block its construction.

  • Biden warns Americans: 'Leave now' if you plan Christmas travel

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The United States faces "dangerous and threatening" storms in the days before Christmas, President Joe Biden warned Thursday from the White House, and Americans who plan to travel to visit family or friends should leave right away.

  • Emmett Till and his mother honored with congressional medal

    The House unanimously passed a bill Wednesday to posthumously award the Congressional Gold Medal to Emmett Till, the Chicago teenager murdered by white supremacists in the 1950s, and his mother, Mamie Till-Mobley. The bill, which passed the Senate in January, is meant to honor Till and his mother — who had insisted on an open casket funeral to demonstrate the brutality of his killing — with the highest civilian honor that Congress awards. The medal will be given to the National Museum of African American History where it will be displayed near the casket Till was buried in.

  • Rudi, oldest male orangutan in North America, dies at 45 in Houston

    Rudi Valentino, the oldest male orangutan in North America, died at the Houston Zoo on Tuesday at the age of 45. Reuters visited the Houston Zoo four days before Rudi’s death to highlight his advanced age and distinction. Rudi was taking medication for advanced heart disease, but behaved normally earlier in the day on Tuesday, said Houston Zoo spokeswoman Jessica Reyes.

  • A woman flew her dog to Nashville. Bluebell landed in Saudi Arabia instead.

    When Madison Miller walked into an office building near Nashville International Airport to pick up her dog from an international flight this month, she knew immediately that something was wrong. The four people inside froze and looked at her, their faces uneasy.Subscribe to The Post Most newsletter for the most important and interesting stories from The Washington Post. "Are you here to pick up a dog?" one of them asked. "I hope so," Miller responded, worst-possible scenarios passing through her

  • High number of mosquitoes found with mutation that resists insecticides

    The insecticides that target disease-spreading mosquitoes are running into nature's ultimate defense mechanism: evolution. Scientists reported Wednesday that mosquitoes in Cambodia and Vietnam increasingly carry a mutation that makes them resistant to a commonly deployed insecticide. The report, in the journal Science Advances, tells the story of Aedes aegypti, a vector for dengue, yellow fever, chikungunya, Zika and other diseases. The researchers found that in Cambodia and Vietnam, 78 percent

  • Rep. Jake Auchincloss urges U.S. to keep supporting Ukraine: ‘It’s sending a message’

    Speaking to Yahoo News, Rep.Jake Auchincloss, D-Mass., promised to fight with fellow Democrats to ensure that the United States does not abandon Ukraine, however long the war in Eastern Europe takes.

  • YouTube TV wins rights for NFL Sunday Ticket in landmark streaming deal

    Google's YouTube TV has won the exclusive rights to NFL Sunday Ticket, the National Football League confirmed in a statement on Thursday.

  • Over 1K flights canceled as winter storm sweeps toward Midwest

    More than 1,200 U.S.-based flights were canceled on Thursday as an arctic blast with cold, heavy snow and wind swept toward the Midwest, according to FlightAware. Millions of people in the Upper Midwest and the Plains have been placed under blizzard and winter weather warnings as the weather system moves into the continental U.S. before…

  • MLB owners reportedly unhappy with Steve Cohen’s spending spree: ‘I think it’s going to have consequences for him down the road’

    Cohen's money is frustrating some higher-ups at other MLB clubs.

  • A dangerous side of America's digital divide: Who receives emergency alerts

    Martha Matlock was checking on a cake in her Keithville, La., home last Tuesday afternoon when the strong, loud whoosh of a storm reverberated across her roof, rattling her mobile home. She jerked up, terrified, and quickly thought about her tenants on the next street over - a mother and son. She sprinted to her landline to call them, knowing her cellphone would be useless - because it always is where she lives. "I couldn't get her. It just kept ringing and ringing," Matlock said of her tenant,

  • Should you start your car and warm it up in cold weather? Here's why you don't.

    With conditions below freezing in Nashville, here's why you should not warm up your car and other ways to prepare for winter weather.

  • Tempted to joke about global warming amid the freezing cold? Here's what experts say about that.

    Cold, wintry weather might make global warming seem like less of a threat or something to joke about. Here's what experts say about that.

  • New Report Says Representative-Elect May Have Lied About Jewish Heritage

    Rep. Hakeem Jeffries of New York, the incoming House Democratic leader, on Wednesday accused Rep.-elect George Santos of being a “complete and utter fraud,” as a new report cast doubt on Santos’ account of his Jewish descent. “His whole life. Made up,” Jeffries said at a news conference in Washington. “Did you perpetrate a fraud on voters of the 3rd Congressional District of New York?” Hours before Jeffries spoke, The Forward, a Jewish publication based in New York City, reported that Santos, a

  • Trump will challenge NY sex abuse law in writer's defamation lawsuit

    (Reuters) -Donald Trump plans to argue that a New York law allowing a writer to sue the former U.S. president over claims that he raped her decades ago is unconstitutional, according to a court filing. Lawyers for Trump said in a filing made on Monday in Manhattan federal court that they would move to dismiss the lawsuit filed last month by E. Jean Carroll in part on grounds that the law spurred by the #MeToo movement is invalid. Trump has denied Carroll's claim that he raped her in a dressing room in a Bergdorf Goodman department store 27 years ago.

  • Biden briefed on massive winter storm

    President Biden on Thursday was briefed on the major winter storm and cold blast set to impact the majority of the U.S. ahead of Christmas. “I encourage everyone, everyone to please heed the local warnings. We’ve tried to contact 26 governors so far in affected regions. Go to weather.gov for more information,” Biden said just…

  • Videos show aftermath of Hawaiian Airlines flight turbulence that injured 36

    While en route from Phoenix to Honolulu on Monday, a Hawaiian Airlines flight encountered extreme turbulence that injured 36 passengers. Honolulu Emergency Medical Services (EMS) reported that 11 of the 20 are in serious condition, with the youngest injured passenger being a 14-month-old child. According to Honolulu EMS, the injuries included loss of consciousness, bruising, serious head injuries and lacerations.

  • Texas Gov. Abbott warns polar vortex threatens migrants due to Biden’s border ‘disaster’

    Gov. Greg Abbott, R-Texas, said Monday that President Biden "is putting the lives of migrants at risk" due to the lack of federal action at the border.

  • Poll: Most Americans now see homeless people in their area every week

    A full 54% of Americans now say they “see homeless people in the area where [they] live” at least once a week, according to a new Yahoo News/YouGov poll — and the same number (54%) say they support “building more affordable housing in [their] area” to help address the issue.