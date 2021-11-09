Arizona Rep. Gosar under fire for tweeting altered anime video attacking Rep. Ocasio-Cortez

Arizona Rep. Paul Gosar is facing criticism after he tweeted a video that included altered animation showing him striking Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez with a sword.

