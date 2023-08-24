The Arizona Republic names Kevin Martinelli general manager in Phoenix market

Kevin Martinelli

The Arizona Republic and azcentral.com announced Thursday that Kevin Martinelli has been named general manager in the Phoenix market.

In this role, Martinelli will work closely with VP News/Executive Editor Greg Burton to strengthen local connection points with businesses and brands to drive community-based strategies and engagement.Martinelli has more than two decades of experience in the media landscape, including a comprehensive understanding of broadcast, radio and digital marketing sales. He began his career at Gannett in 2015 as a director of sales.

Most recently, Martinelli assumed the role of regional president of sales for the West region, which includes responsibilities extending over California, Colorado, Nevada, Texas, Wisconsin, Oklahoma, Iowa, Missouri, Kansas and Louisiana.

A former board member of the Arizona Newspaper Association, he currently serves as a board member at large for the Greater Phoenix Chamber of Commerce.

He received a bachelor of arts degree in communication from Oregon State University.

As general manager, Martinelli will lead The Republic’s strategic plans to benefit consumers, partners and this community. “I’ve worked with Kevin for five years in Phoenix and know firsthand his commitment to Arizona and to the success of The Arizona Republic and USA TODAY Network,” Burton said.

“He’ll be a great general manager because he cares deeply about our role in ensuring this community thrives.”

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: The Arizona Republic names Kevin Martinelli general manager