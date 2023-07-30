Arizona Republic reporter interviewed by BBC on reappearance of missing Glendale teen

Jose R. Gonzalez, a reporter with The Arizona Republic, was interviewed by Stephen Nolan on BBC's The Nolan Show to discuss details surrounding a teenage girl's disappearance from Glendale in 2019 and miraculous reappearance this week.

Alicia Navarro was 14 at the time she went missing. The now 18-year-old walked into a police station in Montana on July 22 and told authorities she had been missing and wanted to clear her status, police said in the statement released Thursday.

Gonzalez called into the news radio show Sunday evening from Phoenix at 4:30 p.m. as night owl listeners in the United Kingdom tuned in at 12:30 a.m.

Here is everything we know about the disappearance case.

When was Alicia Navarro reported missing?

Navarro was first reported missing in September of 2019 when she was 14 years old after leaving a note in her bedroom saying she was running away and would return home soon.

At the time she was reported missing, she attended Bourgade Catholic High School in Phoenix. Her mother, Jessica Nuñez, said school was not an easy concept for Alicia in part due to her diagnosis as "high-functioning" on the autism spectrum, according to earlier reporting from The Republic.

Nuñez explained at a press conference on the one-year anniversary of her disappearance that Navarro was warming up to the school and the friends she made in her classes. She also spoke of a day they spent together days before she disappeared where Navarro appeared "really happy that day," according to Nuñez.

Navarro was described as an active gamer with Nuñez saying she would come home after school and interact with her friends online through text messages and online video game services, such as Minecraft.

On Sept. 15, 2019, Navarro asked her mom what time she was going to bed. At some point between when Nuñez went to sleep and woke up the next morning, Alicia left.

She left a handwritten note in her bedroom saying, "I ran away. I will be back, I swear. I'm sorry. -Alicia." She brought with her a cellphone and a silver Apple MacBook but made no communication attempts with her friends or family over the last few years.

Alicia Navarro left a note in her bedroom on the night of her disappearance.

Alicia's mother, Jessica Nuñez has expressed concern over the years that her daughter may have been abducted, likely by someone she became acquainted with through online gaming. There is, however, no evidence of this.

Why did Alicia Navarro reappear?

Almost four years later, and a few months away from her 19th birthday, Navarro walked into a police station in a small Montana town this last week and asked to be taken off a list of missing children.

Officials said she went to them of her own free will and identified herself to police. After a DNA test, police confirmed the identity of Navarro.

Authorities said she showed up at the Montana police station alone and did not require medical attention.

In two short videos recorded during a FaceTime call that police released, Navarro told investigators that she had not been hurt in any way.

In the first video, investigators reassure her they just want to ensure she is safe. In response, Navarro, with closed eyes, stutters as she tells officers that she understands. In the second video, investigators thank her for talking to them, and Navarro calmly thanks them for offering her help.

Nuñez, who has worked tirelessly for years to find her daughter, said in a video posted on Facebook that she does not know the details of the recovery but could confirm the young woman was alive and well as comments poured in support of the miracle reappearance.

"I, first of all, want to give glory to God for answering your prayers and for this miracle," Nuñez said.

Nuñez said she had only heard about her daughter being found for about an hour before she posted the video.

What happens now?

Currently, both Navarro and Nuñez are asking for privacy as they process this major breakthrough in the case.

At this time, there are no imminent or pending charges against anyone in relation to the case, lead investigator Lt. Scott Waite said.

Police said Navarro is still in Montana as of Thursday and is cooperating with police. They said she was in good spirits and is very apologetic for what she put her mother through over the past few years, according to earlier reporting from The Republic.

The department said in a news release that they would be working with federal authorities to investigate her whereabouts since she was reported missing.

