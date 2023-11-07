Arizona Republic staffers win 2 at annual Rocky Mountain Emmy Awards

Two Arizona Republic visual journalists were honored with 2023 Rocky Mountain Emmy Awards from the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences.

A ceremony on Friday honored the best work across many sectors of news production in the region, which includes New Mexico, Utah and southeastern California.

Cheryl Evans won alongside former Arizona Republic reporter Anne Ryman in the "Arts/Entertainment Long Form" category for their 2022 multimedia story "Saga of Arizona's Stolen de Kooning," which detailed the infamous theft and remarkable recovery of the painting.

Evans' video and photos provided vivid detail of the history of the stolen painting, which was discovered by New Mexico art dealers behind a bedroom door at an estate, and the steps in its return to UA.

Michael Chow won in the "Health and Medical" category for his work alongside former Republic reporter Shanti Lerner in the 2022 multimedia package titled "Running Blind," which detailed an Arizonan's emotional journey after becoming legally blind as an adult.

Chow's video and photos follow Daniel Nevarez through his health challenges and goal to run the New York City Marathon.

"Both these stories were told beautifully," said Greg Burton, Arizona Republic executive editor. "Uncovering this mystery painting as a de Kooning is pure entertainment. The unforgettable life journey of Nevarez is pure triumph over the challenges he faced.

"Evans and Chow often put together memorable work, but these were particularly special."

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Cheryl Evans, Michael Chow of The Arizona Republic win regional Emmys