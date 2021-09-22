Arizona Republican resigns after secret recording reveals he criticized colleagues

Reuters Videos

The additional vaccines will bring U.S. donations to the rest of the world to more than 1.1 billion doses, or, as Biden put it, "for every one shot we've administered to date in America, we have now committed to do three shots to the rest of the world."But the total is far short of the 5 billion to 6 billion doses global health experts say is needed by poorer countries.Biden said the U.S. has already donated more than every other country combined, and called on other "high-income countries to deliver on their own ambitious donations and pledges."To that end, Biden announced an E.U.-U.S. vaccine partnership so that his administration can work more closely with the European Union to expand global vaccinations.