Arizona Republican resigns after secret recording reveals he criticized colleagues

Republican official Steve Chucri resigned Tuesday from the board overseeing Maricopa County after a recording emerged of him criticizing his GOP colleagues for opposing a review of the 2020 election. In his resignation statement, Chucri apologized for his comments.

