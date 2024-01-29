Arizona Republicans Relentlessly Boo Kari Lake On Home Turf Following Scandal

Arizona Republicans let Kari Lake have it this weekend as they hurled boos and jeers her way at a state GOP meeting following a scandal involving her and the now-former head of the state’s party.

The brutal reaction arrived following the resignation of Arizona GOP chairman Jeff DeWit after leaked audio appeared to show him pressing Lake, a Trump-endorsed election denier running for a U.S. Senate seat, to stay out of office.

DeWit claimed that the conversation was “selectively edited” and denied that he asked her to not run for office after she lost in the state’s gubernatorial race back in 2022.

Lake, who has been rumored as a vice presidential pick for former President Donald Trump, spoke at the Arizona Republican Party meeting where she nominated the Trump-backed Gina Swoboda to replace DeWit before she got hit with a sea of boos on Saturday.

“We don’t agree on everything but one thing we do agree on is the elections in Arizona are a corrupt mess. Can we agree that our elections are a mess in Arizona?” Lake told the crowd.

“You did it,” one audience member yelled in response.

You can watch more of the clip, shared by the Washington Post’s Yvonne Wingett Sanchez, below.

Interesting reaction by AZGOP to Kari Lake. https://t.co/yW26nyUBVKpic.twitter.com/36U4G0tPRA — Yvonne Wingett Sanchez (@yvonnewingett) January 27, 2024

