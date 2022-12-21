Arizona restricts farming to protect groundwater supply

2
FELICIA FONSECA
·4 min read

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — The outskirts of Kingman, Arizona, used to be a place where pilots would train and recreationists tested their all-terrain vehicles.

The dry and empty landscape has since morphed into something much more green that supports pistachio and almond orchards, and garlic and potato fields in a climate similar to California's Central Valley. The crops are fed by groundwater that also serves the city of Kingman.

The Arizona Department of Water Resources this week put a limit on the amount of land that can be watered, designating the Hualapai Valley as an irrigation non-expansion area. That means anyone who hasn't farmed more than 2 acres there during the past five years can't.

It's the first such designation in Arizona in four decades — highlighting struggles around the U.S. as water supplies dwindle and tensions grow between farmers and cities. Just last week, a board that advises the Kansas governor voted to make a historic recommendation to protect the Ogallala aquifer, which has been tapped for decades to irrigate crops in an arid region.

In Arizona, elected officials supported the designation, saying they want to ensure residents have access to affordable water in the future.

Some residents saw the designation as an assault on their private property rights, and farmers felt they were targeted as water guzzlers despite using what they say is the best available technology to conserve.

“It's really tricky," said Kathy Tackett-Hicks, a consultant for Peacock Nuts, LLC, which grows pistachio trees on roughly 5 square miles (13 square kilometers) in the valley. “No one is totally right, and no one is totally wrong.”

The Hualapai Valley stretches more than 60 miles (97 kilometers) from where the Colorado River exits the Grand Canyon to the south and east of Kingman, taking in small, unincorporated communities in Mohave County. According to some estimates, nearly 22 square miles (57 square kilometers) are irrigated.

State Water Resources Director Tom Buschatzke said the rate at which the groundwater is being recharged isn't keeping up with what's being taken out. Without action, the department said, one in 20 wells would no longer produce in 100 years. Groundwater levels are expected to drop regardless.

The new designation doesn’t restrict the amount of water that can be used but rather prohibits irrigating any more land than has been in production over the past five years. The restriction doesn’t apply to people who want to grow gardens or farm on less than 2 acres.

Property owners with larger pieces of land who can show they've made a substantial capital investment toward farming also could be exempt.

Meters will have to be installed on wells equipped to pump more than 35 gallons (132 liters) a minute, which applies mostly to commercial operations. The amount of water used also must be reported to the state.

Groundwater use generally is unregulated in Arizona outside of major metropolitan areas.

Elected officials in Mohave County first requested the irrigation non-expansion area designation in 2016 to regulate what they expected to be rapid and dramatic growth in corporate agriculture in the valley. The land has been advertised as ideal for growing — with little regulation, established wells, a good climate and proximity to Interstate 40 and rail lines.

The Water Resources Department twice declined requests for the designation before agreeing to consider it this year because new data was available. The department held public hearings and solicited comments before Buschatzke signed off on the designation Monday.

Mohave County Supervisor Jean Bishop said the rapid growth in farming changed the perspective that the aquifer can produce indefinitely. She said she appreciates technological advances in farming but said it's still unsustainable over the long term.

“It’s been a long, hard road," she said of advocating for limits.

Tackett-Hicks and the Arizona Farm Bureau said they're disappointed and don't believe the hydrology justifies the designation. They said local growers have been good stewards and are economic drivers in the county.

“This decision limits any potential growth of this industry, thereby limiting the future success of Kingman and Mohave County," said Chelsea McGuire, the bureau's government relations director.

The designation won't be final until after a 30-day period in which a motion for rehearing or review could be filed with the state. So far, nothing has been filed.

Arizona has two other irrigation non-expansion areas near Joseph City and in the Harquahala Valley that straddles Interstate 10 west of Phoenix. They were established more than 40 years ago. Another near Douglas recently was expanded to regulate more groundwater uses.

Recommended Stories

  • Bank of Japan shocks markets on bond yield change

    STORY: The Bank of Japan shocked markets on Tuesday (December 20).It made a surprise tweak to its bond yield control that allows long-term interest rates to rise more.It allowed the 10-year bond yield to move 50 basis points either side of its 0% target - wider than the previous 25 basis point band.Investors had expected the BOJ to make no changes to its yield curve control, at least until Haruhiko Kuroda steps down as Governor in April.Kuroda denied the move was an interest rate hike."First of all, by improving the functioning of the market, this measure is intended to ensure that the effects of monetary easing, starting with yield curve control, spread more smoothly through companies and the financial sector. This is not an interest rate hike."The central bank kept its yield target unchanged and said it would sharply raise bond buying.A sign the move was a fine-tuning of its current ultra-loose monetary policy, rather than a withdrawal of stimulus.Kuroda said the move was aimed at ironing out distortions in the shape of the yield curve.He also wants to make sure the benefits of the bank's stimulus program are directed to markets and companies.Investors were caught so off guard that shares tanked, while the yen and bond yields spiked.The share average on Japan's benchmark Nikkei dropped 2.5% after the decision.The dollar also fell to a four month low against the yen.

  • TC Energy sends ruptured Keystone pipeline segment for testing after regulator order

    TC Energy Corp had submitted its plan to restart the Keystone pipeline to the U.S. Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration, a source familiar with the matter said on Tuesday, nearly two weeks after the line ruptured in the worst oil spill in the United States in nine years. Even though a cleanup will take weeks or months, the line can still restart once it is repaired and the plan approved by the regulator.

  • Union membership declines again among California state workers. Leaders blame remote work

    Membership and dues are critical to a public union’s success at the bargaining table, especially as 15 of the state’s 21 units prepare for contract negotiations next year.

  • Shelby school board: Residents speak out against transgender restroom policy

    More than 30 people attended Monday night's meeting of the Shelby school board. They were concerned about transgender students using girls restrooms.

  • Kari Lake will get to make case for election misconduct

    A judge on Monday dismissed part of a lawsuit filed by Kari Lake, the defeated Republican candidate for Arizona governor, but will allow her to call witnesses in an attempt to prove that she lost because of misconduct by election officials. Maricopa County Superior Court Judge Peter Thompson dismissed eight of the 10 claims Lake raised in her lawsuit, which asks the judge to either declare her the winner or hold a revote in the county. Lake lost to Democrat Katie Hobbs by just over 17,000 votes out of 2.6 million cast.

  • Negotiators add Electoral Count Act reforms to year-end government funding package

    The mammoth $1.7 trillion funding bill unveiled early Tuesday includes reforms to the Electoral Count Act pushed in response to the aftermath of the 2020 presidential election. Former President Trump had urged then-Vice President Mike Pence to overturn the vote of the Electoral College on Jan. 6, 2021, and the reforms in the omnibus package…

  • GM Recalls Popular Electric Vehicle Due to Fire Risk

    GM says it began an investigation after a report of a 2018 model Bolt EV in Korea experiencing a fire.

  • Kari Lake vows to 'burn it to the ground' as a judge considers her election lawsuit

    My guess - after watching Monday's hearing on a motion to dismiss Kari Lake's lawsuit - is that Lake may as well reach for her matches.

  • Calls grow for DOJ to charge Trump as Jan. 6 committee releases report findings

    The Select Committee to Investigate the January 6th Attack on the United States is slated to release its final report […] The post Calls grow for DOJ to charge Trump as Jan. 6 committee releases report findings appeared first on TheGrio.

  • First foreign COVID vaccines head to China from Germany

    BERLIN (Reuters) -Berlin has sent its first batch of BioNTech COVID-19 vaccines to China to be administered initially to German expatriates, a German government spokesperson said on Wednesday, the first foreign coronavirus vaccine to be delivered to the country. No details were available on the timing and size of the delivery, although the spokesperson said Berlin is pushing for foreigners other than German nationals, estimated at about 20,000, to be allowed access to the shot if they want it. The shipment comes after China agreed to allow German nationals in China to get the shot following a deal during Chancellor Olaf Scholz's visit in Beijing last month, with the German leader pressing for Beijing to allow the shot to be made freely available to Chinese citizens as well.

  • Hong Kong is not China, according to the WTO

    The World Trade Organization ruled that the US government’s requirement that Hong Kong-made goods be labeled “Made in China” is unwarranted and violates international regulations.

  • GOP firebrand Michele Fiore appointed to Nevada judgeship

    Following years of controversy, a former Las Vegas city councilwoman who moved to a rural Nevada county after losing a bid in November for statewide office was appointed unanimously Tuesday evening to a local judgeship. Republican firebrand Michele Fiore, who does not have a law degree, will fill a seat on the Pahrump Justice Court in Nye County through 2024. Pahrump is located about 65 miles (100 kilometers) west of Las Vegas.

  • Pelosi urges Democrats to support massive spending bill: ‘Urgent and necessary’

    Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) is urging her troops to get behind a massive bill to fund the government through most of next year, touting new funding for Democratic priorities and citing an urgency to get the package to President Biden’s desk before a potential shutdown at week’s end. In a letter to fellow Democrats, the…

  • Major winter storm, rapid temp drop will have big impact on holiday travel across Pittsburgh region

    A major winter storm system won’t bring us a lot of snow to close out the week, but it will be a two-hour temperature drop like many of us have not seen in decades.

  • Carolina Squat trucks are now illegal in North Carolina and Virginia. SC may be next

    The low riding trucks outfitted with boosted sound systems and flashy lights are being called a public safety risk that need to be kept off state roads.

  • U.S. Attorney: Massachusetts doctor facing charges in connection with Jan. 6 Capitol riot

    A Massachusetts doctor has been arrested in connection with her alleged role in the deadly January 6 attack on the United States Capitol, federal prosecutors announced Tuesday.

  • LAPD tells officers to celebrate responsibly after seven are arrested in DUI cases

    Los Angeles Police Department officials told officers to drink responsibly while off-duty, after seven cops were arrested on suspicion of drunk driving in recent days.

  • How Congress is changing electoral law in response to Jan. 6

    In one of the last acts of the Democratic-led Congress, the House and the Senate are set to pass an overhaul of the Electoral Count Act, the arcane election law that then-President Donald Trump tried to subvert after his 2020 election defeat. The legislation, which Democrats and Republicans have been working on since the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection at the Capitol, is the most significant policy response so far to the attack and Trump's aggressive efforts to upend the popular vote. Led by Republican Sen. Susan Collins of Maine and Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin of West Virginia, along with members of the House Jan. 6 panel, the bipartisan legislation was added to a massive year-end spending bill that was unveiled early Tuesday and will be voted on this week.

  • Signs of Salome, said to be nurse to baby Jesus, unearthed in Israel

    Excavations of a cave reputed to be the burial place of Salome, said in non-canonical scripture to have been nurse to the newborn Jesus, have found more signs it was both an important Jewish tomb and a Christian pilgrimage site, archaelogists say. The Book of James, among early Christian writings called the Apochrypha which are not included in the Bible, describes Salome as doubting the account of the virgin birth. Stricken in one arm, she cradles the baby, proclaims him "a great king ... born unto Israel," and is cured.

  • Marjorie Taylor Greene attacks plans for Ukraine's president to visit Congress, calling Zelenskyy the 'shadow president' and Ukraine the '51st state'

    Far-right Republicans have opposed billions of dollars of aid the US has sent Ukraine in its fight against Russia's invasion.