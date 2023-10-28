Arizona saw a 68% increase in hate crimes. Here's what you need to know

Shortly after a Muslim boy was killed in Illinois on Oct. 14, the FBI said that threats against Jewish, Muslim, and Arab communities and institutions are rising.

Nationwide, FBI data shows that hate crimes rose more than 47% from 2019 to 2022. Arizona saw a 68% increase between 2018 and 2020, according to FBI data.

Just over 60% of hate crimes are racially motivated, and about 15% are religious-based, FBI figures show.

Attorneys who deal with bias crimes said many go unreported. They believe that more city and state investment is needed to prevent or criminalize these crimes.

"I think there's too much feigning ignorance, pretending like it's not happening or not actively dealing with it," said Raees Mohamed, an Arizona civil harassment and defamation lawyer.

What is a hate crime in Arizona?

Hate crimes in Arizona are criminal offenses that in part or fully happen because the offender is biased against the victim's race, color, religion, national origin, sexual orientation, gender, gender identity or disability.

In Arizona, hate crimes are not charged separately. Instead, they are seen as making the underlying crime worse. For example, if someone is found guilty of aggravated assault, the court can give them a harsher sentence if it's proven that the assault was motivated by bias.

What is being done by state and local agencies?

The Arizona branch of the FBI works with local agencies to track and investigate biased crime reports coming into its office, according to an agency spokesperson.

In Phoenix, the police department announced on Oct. 8 that they increased patrols at specific, undisclosed locations around the city. On social media, Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego said, "Our police are stepping up patrols near synagogues."

The department has continued its increased patrols of places considered potential targets, said Phoenix Police Sgt. Rob Scherer.

According to Mohamed, law enforcement interaction is too often centered on reporting a crime after the fact, with too little effort placed on prevention.

"I think that the communities that are targeted are frequently targeted because there's a lack of recourse and response and poor connectivity to PD agencies in those communities," he said.

The Phoenix Police Department did not respond to other questions for this article.

"There's a lack of information and cultural awareness between law enforcement and those communities," Mohamed said. "So there absolutely needs to be better pipelines. There needs to be better engagement."

Lawyer: Technology has made bias incidents more visible

Mohamed and Benjamin Taylor, an Arizona-based civil rights attorney in Arizona, said they have seen bias incidents increasing in Arizona, especially online.

"More and more, I'm seeing this bleed over into the internet, so there's threats that precede the action," Mohamed said.

Taylor said the rise in bias reports comes as technology provides more places for bias to exist, simultaneously allowing for more of these cases to be documented.

He referenced the 2020 case of Andre Abram, who recorded his harassment as he was walking down a street in Scottsdale. The confrontation garnered national attention because of the video going viral.

Even with video, in many instances, little can be done in criminal court, Taylor said. Unless another crime is committed while bias is playing out, there may be nothing to prosecute.

"Certain cities have different discrimination ordinances, which are nice, and it's a step. But we need something with teeth," Taylor said. "There needs to be state legislation that punishes people and holds people accountable for doing this."

What can you do if you're the victim of a hate crime?

People who are being targeted by hate or bias should file a report with the police, Taylor said.

Another avenue that people can take is filing for a protective order or restraining order, he explained.

"You can do it the same day," Taylor said.

To obtain a protective order in Phoenix, visit the Protective Order Center within the Phoenix Municipal Court. Court staff will help determine the appropriate court action. The applicant must complete the required paperwork and meet with a judge to discuss their request.

A protective order applicant must provide the name, date of birth, and address of the person they seek protection from, details of any past or ongoing court proceedings, and the address and phone number for serving the protective order.

Taylor also suggests people reach out to the Southern Poverty Law Center, which tracks hate crimes and hate groups nationwide.

As of 2022, there were 39 hate groups in Arizona, according to SPLC.

The FBI works with local law enforcement to disrupt threats and tackle hate crimes. To report information in Arizona, call 623-466-1999 or 1-800-CALL-FBI or submit a tip via the web at tips.fbi.gov.

