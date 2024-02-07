Arizona seeing gradual improvement in drought and lake levels

KNXV - Phoenix Scripps

It's been a dry start to winter in Arizona and other parts of the western U.S., but over the past two weeks, storm after storm has put a dent in the recent drought. "With the storms on the way, it's definitely going to improve, and our runoff forecast has increased because of the potential storm," said Tim Skarupa with Salt River Project (SRP). Arizona still needs a bit more help from Mother Nature. Nearly two-thirds of the state is still under some form of drought. It's a big difference compared to early 2023 when a very active winter kept nearly 80% of Arizona drought-free.