Arizona sees nation's largest drop in average gas price by 13 cents; national average down a penny

Arizona had the largest price decrease across the U.S. in average cost at the pump since last week, while the national average for a gallon of gas remained firm since last Thursday, only seeing a one-cent dip.

According to AAA, domestic gasoline demand reached more than nine million barrels daily for a third consecutive week — the first time since 2021 — but a low cost of oil has kept nationwide prices from spiking.

New data from the Energy Information Association, as cited by AAA, showed that the increase for demand rose slightly, from 9.1 to 9.22 million barrels per day.

Total domestic gas stocks rose by 2.7 million barrels of crude oil, pushing it to 218.8 million.

"It appears that our seasonal surge in driving may be kicking off a bit before the official start of summer,” AAA spokesperson, Andrew Gross, said in the release. “But the low cost for oil appears to mitigate any increases at the pump, which is good news for drivers."

The national average of $3.56 as of Thursday was three cents more than that of a month ago, but $1.39 less than it was last year, according to AAA.

Arizona sees largest average price decrease

Turning toward the Grand Canyon state, the average gas price dropped by 13 cents for a total of $4.35 per gallon.

However, it remained one of the most expensive markets in the country as of Thursday, still in fourth place behind California at $4.87, and Hawaii and Washington, both at $4.74.

County to county gas averages

Moving on to how each Copper State county faired, you'll find no change to the top and bottom spots of the list.

Maricopa County remained the most expensive place in Arizona to fill up, charging around $4.64 on average for a gallon of gas, a 17-cent drop since last week.

Graham County is still the best place on Arizona wallets as for the last few weeks, it has been at a standstill at $3.38.

The biggest winners were those in Greenlee County, which received a 23-cent fall in prices since the week prior.

The only county that saw an increase in prices since last week was Santa Cruz, which rose by three cents.

Here's where everyone else fits in:

Maricopa: $4.64 (-0.17)

Pinal: $4.24 (-0.12)

Santa Cruz: $4.20 (+0.03)

Coconino: $4.17 (-0.05)

Pima: $4.15 (-0.18)

Yavapai: $4.11 (-0.06)

Mohave: $4.01 (-0.07)

La Paz: $4.00 (-0.08)

Navajo: $3.98 (-0.03)

Yuma: $3.90 (-0.04)

Gila: $3.89 (-0.02)

Apache: $3.88 (-0.08)

Cochise: $3.69 (-0.02)

Greenlee: $3.44 (-0.23)

Graham: $3.38

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Arizona sees nation's largest drop in average gas price by 13 cents