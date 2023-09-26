Arizona Sen. Mark Kelly calls on New Jersey Sen. Bob Menendez to resign

U.S. Sen. Mark Kelly added his name to the growing number of Democrats calling for the resignation of Sen. Bob Menendez after the New Jersey Democrat was indicted last week on bribery charges.

Kelly, D-Ariz., shared his view on the issue shortly after Sen. Cory Booker, D-N.J., and Menendez’s seatmate, publicly said he had reached the same conclusion.

At least seven Democrats have now called on Menendez to step down. He was acquitted of some corruption-related charges in a separate criminal trial in 2018 and a jury failed to reach a verdict on others.

“Senator Menendez has the same constitutional rights and presumption of innocence as any other American,” Kelly said in a statement issued Tuesday.

“However, serving as a U.S. Senator is a position of public trust. These are serious and alarming allegations of corruption and bribery involving his service in the United States Senate.

“That’s a breach of that trust and a burden I believe will prevent him from fully serving. He should resign.”

Menendez sought to quell the public furor over his second indictment in a news conference Monday, but Democrats have provided little cover for him in the days since federal authorities revealed the new charges.

It comes as the party wants to highlight a difference with Republicans who have largely remained quiet or supportive of former President Donald Trump, who has been indicted in four separate cases.

The government charges against Menendez and his wife include accusations that he used his perch as chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee to call in favors for the Egyptian government and businesses in New Jersey.

In exchange for his help, Menendez received gold, a Mercedes-Benz convertible, $500,000 in cash and other gifts, according to the indictment.

Menendez said the indictment was drawn up to “be as salacious as possible” and predicted he would be exonerated and remain in office.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Sen. Mark Kelly calls on Sen. Bob Menendez to resign