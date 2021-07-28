  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Arizona Senate audit liaison to step down

Kaelan Deese
·5 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

The Arizona Senate liaison for the Maricopa County 2020 general election audit announced his plans to "step down" shortly before the controversial review is expected to conclude and produce a report.

Ken Bennett, a former Arizona secretary of state, made the announcement on Wednesday, less than a week after he was blocked from entering a facility where a ballot recount was taking place.

"I'm going to step down as the liaison today. I'll issue a statement later for the press," Bennett said on 550 KFYI radio.

ARIZONA SENATE SEEKS RECORDS ON MARIOPCA AUDIT FROM HOBBS

This marks a quick turn in events, as Bennett said on Monday he had planned to announce his resignation on the radio but reconsidered after speaking with Arizona Senate President Karen Fann.

He said he was blocked from entering the audit building after he shared sample data from the ballot box counts with election technology analysts Larry Moore and Benny White. A spokesperson with Cyber Ninjas, the lead contractor hired to conduct the audit, told the Arizona Republic on Friday that the order to block Bennett came from Fann's office.

Bennett stressed on Monday that continuing to be barred from "critical aspects" of the audit would make the situation untenable for him.

Fann, a Republican from Prescott, released a statement on Tuesday saying Bennett "will be involved and a vital part of the draft and final reports to ensure their accuracy with his knowledge and contributions throughout the audit process," but also criticized those who would share specific findings from the audit before the final report is completed.

"It is irresponsible to disclose partial information to the media since they are not 'confirmed' facts until the audit is final. This only leads to confusion and misinformation with the public. For that reason, it is imperative anyone working with the audit is required to adhere to the rules of not disclosing unconfirmed information," she said.

"I'm afraid that what it will end up looking like is that after somebody drafts a report, that I'll get a few hours or a day or something to review it before it is released to the world as the final report," Bennett said Wednesday. "And I have always tried to act as a man of honesty and integrity, and I'm sure I don't accomplish that all the time, but I cannot put a rubber stamp on a product that I am being locked out of its development."

Bennett said he still backs the recount effort and supports additional subpoena efforts by the Senate to obtain more Maricopa County election materials, including routers, so auditors can submit a full report. Officials affiliated with the audit predict the findings will be released later this summer, even after Bennett and audit leaders testified last week before the state Senate that there are still materials and information they need to complete their work.

"It's had its struggles and bumps," Bennett said of the audit, noting, "originally the auditors thought we'd be done by middle of May [and] here it is, the end of July." Bennett blamed the delay of a final report on Maricopa County "being obstructionist in not providing information willingly like they said they would at the beginning."

Bennett also confirmed assistant liaison Randy Pullen will be in charge of overseeing the third recount, which is a ballot-only recount intended to ensure the number of ballots in the Senate's custody matches the number of ballots tallied by Cyber Ninjas. Fann herself said earlier this month the tallies did not add up.

The mostly Republican Maricopa County Board of Supervisors has been critical of the audit, saying that two previous election reviews found no evidence of fraud and contended that the auditors hired by the Senate are not certified to review elections. There was also a recount of a sample of ballots that did not turn up any problems. After a battle in court, ending with a judge saying an earlier round of subpoenas from the Arizona Senate were "legal and enforceable," the partisan audit began in August.

The Republican-led Arizona Senate served a new subpoena to Maricopa County officials on July 26, with a warning that county officials could be held in contempt if they do not hand over new materials by Aug. 2. A subpoena was also issued to Dominion Voting Systems, the company that leases election machines to Maricopa County. Both have indicated they will fight the requests.

In addition, Fann sent a public records request to Democratic Secretary of State Katie Hobbs on Tuesday, seeking documents from her office in relation to the audit efforts. Fann said she could not "disclose" information about the requested documents. Hobbs, like other Democrats in the state, and even some Republicans, has been a vocal critic of the audit.

Maricopa County officials announced last month voting machines subpoenaed for the audit would be removed from service after Hobbs threatened to decertify the equipment, citing concerns with the methods of Cyber Ninjas, a Florida-based firm hired to lead the review.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

After courts rejected several lawsuits challenging the 2020 results in Arizona and other states former President Donald Trump lost, he and his allies have turned their attention to the GOP-led Arizona Senate audit in Maricopa County, touting it as an inspection that could support their claims of widespread fraud or irregularities.

President Joe Biden won Arizona and its 11 electoral votes by more than 10,000 votes out of the 3.3 million across the state. His lead of roughly 2 percentage points was due partly to his advantage in Maricopa County, where he scored nearly 45,000 more votes than Trump among roughly 2.1 million ballots cast.

The Washington Examiner contacted the Arizona Senate and Maricopa County but did not immediately receive a response.

Washington Examiner Videos

Tags: News, Arizona, 2020 Elections, Donald Trump, Republican, Election Fraud

Original Author: Kaelan Deese

Original Location: Arizona Senate audit liaison to step down

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Arizona Senate seeks records on Maricopa audit from Hobbs

    The Arizona Senate is asking for documents from Katie Hobbs, Arizona's Democratic secretary of state, related to the GOP-led chamber's audit of the 2020 election in Maricopa County.

  • Arizona Senate leaders issue new subpoenas for Maricopa County routers amid ongoing audit

    The subpoenas come just days after Donald Trump espoused debunked conspiracy theories about the county's routers during a speech in Phoenix.

  • New York, other states to fight dismissal of antitrust lawsuit against Facebook

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -New York and other U.S. states filed a notice on Wednesday saying they will fight the dismissal of an antitrust lawsuit that they launched against Facebook Inc in an appeals court. In June, a U.S. judge dismissed federal and state antitrust complaints against the social media company that had sought to force it to sell Instagram and WhatsApp. Judge James Boasberg of the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia dismissed the states' lawsuit but said the Federal Trade Commission could refile its complaint.

  • An Arizona GOP official tore into the state's election recount on Fox News: 'This was not a stolen election'

    The state ordered an audit into the presidential election amid claims of rigged ballots, which Maricopa County recorder Stephen Richer called "false."

  • Harley-Davidson Is Roaring Back to Life

    Harley-Davidson (NYSE: HOG) returned to profitability in the second quarter as motorcycle revenue more than doubled from last year, but the market is worried inflation, higher raw materials costs, and lingering global supply chain issues will hamper the motorcycle maker's continued growth. Harley's performance, though, shows CEO Jochen Zeitz plans to create a smaller, more narrowly focused company -- one that is both profitable and on the right track. Harley reported consolidated revenue rose 77% to $1.5 billion, generating net income of $206 million, or $1.33 per share.

  • Twitter Permanently Suspended Nine Accounts That Had Been Promoting Pro-Trump "Audits" Of The 2020 Election

    One of the accounts was the official Twitter for Arizona’s ongoing audit.View Entire Post ›

  • Dodgers' Andrew Friedman top trade target: a starting pitcher; Max Scherzer is in play

    The Dodgers need pitching help, and Andrew Friedman, their president of baseball operations, says adding a starter is 'the most front-of-mind thing.'

  • Former Florida star Caeleb Dressel wins first gold medal of Tokyo Olympics

    Caeleb Dressel was named the heir to Michael Phelps after his retirement. He won his first gold of the Tokyo Olympics Sunday.

  • Harrowing flood rescue captured in video taken by bystanders

    A video that captured the gut-wrenching rescue of two men and a child after becoming stranded in floodwaters in the desert of Arizona over the weekend showed just how quickly flash flooding from monsoonal thunderstorms can strike in the Southwest. This dramatic moment was captured on video by Zahid Mendez, who was out riding four-wheelers with family in the Tonto Basin, located to the northeast of Phoenix, over the weekend after an SUV raced past the group. Mendez started recording and captured

  • FIFA champion says she packed boxes 10 hours a day at Amazon to make ends meet while also training and raising her son

    A new campaign seeks higher pay for female soccer players so side hustles as receptionists, cleaners, Amazon packers, and babysitters aren't needed.

  • Dallas racial justice campaign highlighted by Fox News reportedly may trace back to a right-wing PR firm

    Dallas racial justice campaign highlighted by Fox News reportedly may trace back to a right-wing PR firm

  • California moves millions of fish to cooler water

    California is trucking millions of young salmon to cooler water to prevent them from dying in in Northern California’s Klamath River, where warmer water temperatures can be fatal to the fish. (July 27)

  • Arizona Senate issues audit subpoena for Maricopa County routers

    The Republican-led Arizona Senate served a new subpoena to Maricopa County officials seeking routers for its audit of the 2020 election.

  • Debunked claims Officer Sicknick died from Capitol riot injuries reemerge at Day One hearing

    The evidence-free claim that Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick died from injuries suffered in the Jan. 6 riot reemerged Tuesday during the first day of hearings in the Democratic-led House select committee's inquiry of the event.

  • Eating In The Olympic Dining Hall Looks Very Different For Athletes This Year

    *Spoiler alert* — it involves a lot of hand sanitizer.View Entire Post ›

  • Simone Biles pulls out of 2nd Olympic competition

    Simone Biles has withdrawn from Thursday's final individual all-around competition at the Tokyo Olympics "to focus on her mental health," USA Gymnastics said.

  • Fact check: Man photographed with Donald Trump in 2016 was born without arms

    A photo shares an inaccurate story about a meeting in 2016 between Donald Trump and a disabled supporter. The man was born without arms.

  • Get ready to pay more for tomatoes, as California growers reel from extreme weather

    Tomato sauce is feeling the squeeze and ketchup can't catch up. California grows more than 90 percent of Americans' canned tomatoes and a third of the world's. Ongoing drought in the state has hurt the planting and harvesting of many summer crops, but water-hungry "processing tomatoes" are caught up in a particularly treacherous swirl (a "tormado"?) of problems that experts say will spur prices to surge far more than they already have.Subscribe to The Post Most newsletter for the most important

  • Olympics-Gymnastics-U.S. women top Russians, China in medal chances

    Although the start of the women’s artistic gymnastics at the Tokyo Olympics was disappointing for the usually dominant U.S. team, the Americans still have the most medal opportunities of any country. But the U.S. women’s qualifying efforts earned them 11 medal attempts at the Tokyo Games, the maximum possible. ROC could earn at most 10 medals since they qualified only one gymnast to the balance beam finals, and China have the next highest medal chances at seven.

  • An expecting mother 'stumbled upon a stray cat' then discovered it was pregnant too

    A mom shared the touching story of how she bonded with a stray cat when she was pregnant. TikToker @mama.maners revealed the unlikely events that unfolded when she was nine months pregnant. It all started when the mother discovered a stray cat and wanted to help it. "When I was nine months pregnant I stumbled upon a stray cat," the mom said. "Upon further inspection, I saw that she was also very pregnant. "When I was nine months pregnant I stumbled upon a stray cat," the mom said. "Upon further inspection, I saw that she was also very pregnant. So I took her home because us pregnant girls gotta stick together" . What was all the more stunning was that she and the mama cat ended up giving birth around the same time. The mom initially spent three months trying to see if the cat had an owner but it appeared the feline was a true stray. While @mama.maners' baby befriended the kittens, the cats eventually moved onto their forever homes. "I got them all veterinary care and spayed and indoor homes. I keep in touch with all their new owners and get pics sent to me every few weeks!" . She added that the mama cat was "extremely neglected" and that it "took forever to get her healthy enough to find a forever home" . She added that the mama cat was "extremely neglected" and that it "took forever to get her healthy enough to find a forever home"