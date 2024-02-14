Arizona lawmakers pushed forward a bill on Monday that would stop landlords from refusing to rent to tenants with certain dog breeds.

The bipartisan Senate bill 1439, sponsored by Sen. Brian Fernandez (D-Yuma) mainly targets restrictions placed most commonly on owners of pit bulls, German shepherds, and Rottweilers. It passed its first hearing in a 5-2 vote.

Several animal welfare groups support the bill, but the Arizona Multihousing Association, which represents 77% of rental housing in Arizona, opposes it.

Arizona Sen. Brian Fernandez, right, attends a press conference at the Arizona Capitol May 9, 2023.

Sen. J.D. Mesnard (R-Chandler) expressed worry that landlords would simply stop allowing dogs altogether if the bill becomes a law.

“Not sure this leads to the outcome the sponsor would hope,” Mesnard said.

Rental properties often enforce breed restrictions to avoid liability and property damage. Insurance companies also sometimes require breed restrictions before insuring a multi-family property, which puts more pressure on landlords to impose these rules.

However, should the bill pass it has the potential to create great housing access for pet owners, who are at a greater risk for eviction and housing insecurity, according to The Arizona Pet Project.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Arizona Senate bill to stop dog breed restrictions on renters advances