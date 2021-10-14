The Arizona Senate's audit of the 2020 election isn't over yet.

Two and a half weeks after Cyber Ninjas and its subcontractors released their findings to the public, making headlines for showing no proof of fraud that former President Donald Trump and his allies claim to have cost him the November contest in Arizona, a member of the team said there are still results to produce.

“There is still some pretty important back-up information forthcoming from Cyber Ninjas," Senate liaison for the GOP-led audit, former Arizona Secretary of State Ken Bennett, told Arizona Daily Independent in a report published Wednesday.

MARICOPA COUNTY SUPERVISOR RESIGNING AFTER COMMENTS ON ELECTION AUDIT GO PUBLIC

The report, which was touted by Senate President Karen Fann, said Bennett was reacting to a claim from a small group of election analysts that nearly 23,000 ballots were counted twice during the audit while 167,000 ballots were not counted.

“There is no way they can come to any reasonable conclusions with the numbers they looked at,” he said.

Bennett said Cyber Ninjas, a Florida firm criticized for its prior lack of audit experience, still has to release its final reports and the results of a review of the county's routers following a legal dispute.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

In addition, Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich has asked Maricopa County to preserve materials related to the 2020 election for an investigation and possible litigation over how the county administered the contest following a state Senate referral outlining "urgent issues" the auditors did find.

“There is much more happening and it is important to allow the process to be done properly,” Bennett said.

Washington Examiner Videos

Tags: News, Arizona, Arizona Senate, 2020 Elections, Election Fraud

Original Author: Daniel Chaitin

Original Location: Arizona Senate liaison says 'important' Maricopa audit findings imminent