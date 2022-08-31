Arizona sex offender who posed as famous producer gets 30 years for exploiting teens

A registered sex offender from Arizona has been sentenced to 30 years in prison for traveling cross-country to sexually abuse a minor while posing as a famous movie producer and actor.

Kyle Matthew Thompson, 47, of Mohave Valley, was sentenced Aug. 24 by U.S. District Judge David G. Campbell after a jury on Feb. 24 found him guilty on two counts of travel with intent to engage in illicit sexual conduct and two counts of commission of sex offense by a registered sex offender, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.

Thompson registered as a sex offender after a 2013 conviction for attempted sexual exploitation of a minor by the Mohave County Superior Court, according to the Justice Department.

Shortly after his release from a state prison, Thompson in November 2016 posed as a Hollywood movie producer and used social media to contact two 15-year-old girls. The following month, Thompson took a cross-country trip to meet the girls and engaged in sexual intercourse with one before socializing with the two minors, their friends and suspecting parents, according to the DOJ.

Thompson engaged in sexually explicit calls and messages with both minors. He impersonated a famous actor and repeatedly requested sex acts with the second girl, including photoshopping himself into celebrity photos he posted on social media, according to the Justice Department.

“Social media makes children particularly vulnerable to sexual predators,” said Gary Restaino, U.S. attorney for Arizona. “This sentence should send a powerful message to anyone who travels with the intent to abuse young people.”

The case against Thompson was brought as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative launched by the DOJ and led by U.S. attorneys and the criminal division’s child exploitation and obscenity section.

The case involved law enforcement in Alabama and Mississippi, according to the Justice Department.

Reach breaking news reporter Jose R. Gonzalez at jose.gonzalez@gannett.com or on Twitter @jrgzztx.

Support local journalism. Subscribe to azcentral.com today.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Kyle Matthew Thompson gets 30 years for exploiting teens