Arizona will soon regulate groundwater use near Douglas. What will change for water users?

Water users in southeastern Arizona will soon have a long-term plan for groundwater management with stricter water use regulations, a framework approved by voters last year.

The Arizona Department of Water Resources held a series of public meetings this year in Cochise County to explain more about the process for establishing an Active Management Area and to receive residents’ input for the management plan.

The AMA, the sixth and newest in the state, was designated last year by an initiative vote. It is unlike any of the five existing AMAs, which were established over three decades ago by the Arizona Legislature.

Approval of the AMA in the Douglas water basin won by a margin of about 500 votes. A second citizen-ballot initiative to repeal it was thrown out in June. Its provisions will take effect in January 2027.

Voters in the same November 2022 election rejected a proposal to establish a separate AMA in the neighboring Willcox basin.

Some farmers and residents who wanted to address groundwater depletion fear the new regulations disregard the well-being and future of locally owned farms and leave decisions that will affect rural livelihoods in the hands of a council appointed by the governor.

In their comments to the state, some residents requested the management plan establish conservation goals that allow existing operations to thrive, establish protection for small and mid-size farming operations, and determine “substantial capital investments” based on the financial situation of water users not on fixed criteria.

Other residents have argued ADWR should establish more aggressive goals for the Douglas AMA. Groundwater is the only source of water for the basin and even management plans in AMAs that have additional water sources have been insufficient to stabilize dropping groundwater levels.

Agriculture is the main water user and economic driver of the Douglas basin, but municipal and industrial water users will also face water conservation measures.

The agency will hold two more public meetings and put regulatory language up for public comment. Around August 2024, they will issue a first informal draft of the management plan and review comments. By statute, the plan must be approved by the end of 2024. Water users won’t have to implement conservation requirements until 2027.

What groundwater regulations existed before?

The AMA is not the first form of groundwater regulation in the Douglas basin, which stretches north from Douglas to the corner of Sunizona and east from Tombstone to the ridge of the Swisshelm Mountains.

Concerns about fast-dropping groundwater levels date back to 1965.

Agriculture was booming in the basin by the mid-19th century. It grew from 3,000 acres to 14,000 in just a decade, 75% of it dedicated to cotton, a U.S. Geological Service report said. From 1947 to 1951, wells dropped six feet on average.

Due to the fast expansion of farming operations and declining water levels, the State Land Commission declared the valley a critical groundwater area and prohibited drilling new irrigation wells, unless it was to replace old existing ones.

They also established a freeze on new agricultural land that remains to this day, so the amount of farmland is roughly the same as it was back in the 1960s.

Today farmers in the Sulphur Springs Valley raise livestock and grow hay and forage crops, pecans, vegetables and wine grapes on some 19,700 acres.

When the Arizona Legislature enacted the 1980 Groundwater Management Act, which created the first AMAs, the critical groundwater area became an Irrigation Non-expansion Area.

Proponents of the AMA argued that an INA did not sufficiently protect water supplies into the future. The INA prohibited new acres of land from coming into cultivation, but groundwater levels kept dropping because existing farmland had no restrictions on water use.

The water department estimates that, from 1990 to 2022, for every 1 acre-foot of recharged water, 3 acre-feet were extracted, leading to a decrease of over 1 million acre-feet of water stored in the aquifer. An acre-foot, a unit used to measure water, is about 326,000 gallons.

What will change?

For agricultural water use, one of the biggest changes with the AMA is that farmers using wells that irrigate more than two acres or pump more than 35 gallons per minute will have to measure how much water they are extracting.

Anyone who wants to drill a well that pumps more than 35 gallons per minute, known as a non-exempt well, or to deepen an existing well, will have to perform a well impact analysis, which will be subject to approval.

Wells that pump 35 gallons per minute or less, called exempt wells, are not subject to any regulation under the AMA.

Owners of non-exempt wells will only be allowed to keep using them for irrigation if they apply for "irrigation grandfathered rights" for the well before March 1, 2024. If the well is non-exempt but not used for irrigation, a “non-irrigation grandfathered right” will be needed to keep using the well for industrial or other purposes.

Most Douglas basin farmers held these irrigation rights since the INA was designated, but the AMA requires renewal.

At first, the water department established application fees as high as $10,000 per farm, but after public outcry, the Governor’s Regulatory Review Council settled on a $75 flat fee in October.

The AMA will also apply groundwater withdrawal fees, which in other AMAs are lower than $4 per acre-foot of water.

The biggest question remains unanswered: What will be the expected reduction in groundwater withdrawal with the new regulations?

The amount will be established in the first and subsequent management plans, said AMA director Natalie Mast. Public meetings and residents' input will feed what goes into that management plan.

While there will be conservation requirements from the start, the agency is looking at the first management plan as a “transitional” stage for water users in the basin, she added.

“There's a lot of differences between an active management area and an irrigation non-expansion area. There's additional reporting requirements, there's additional conservation requirements, there's additional requirements for drilling new wells,” she said. "There's a lot of education that's going to go into this first stage."

ADWR hired four staff members to directly work on the Douglas AMA: a GIS coordinator, an AMA outreach coordinator, an AMA establishment coordinator, and a data specialist.

How will the AMA affect large vs. small operations?

Many farmers and residents who fear big farms and corporate agribusiness will suck wells dry support some form of groundwater management.

But at this point, there is little assurance on how the new rules protect smaller farmers.

Riverview LLC, a Minnesota-owned dairy, is one of the largest growers in Cochise County. The company made its first land purchase in Kansas Settlement, within the Willcox basin, in 2014 and grew at a fast pace.

By 2019 it owned 37,000 acres of land in Cochise County, The Republic found. By 2021, that grew to at least 51,000 acres, according to an investigation co-reported by Arizona Daily Star environmental reporter Tony Davis and Debbie Weingarten.

Around Elfrida, Riverview owns over 4,700 acres.

Large farms like Riverview currently are not required to report how much water they are taking from the ground. Under the AMA, they’d have to.

But water reductions in the AMA are not based on how much groundwater a user has extracted in the past. Regulations are based on irrigated acreage, historic cropping and efficiency.

The size of the irrigated acreage alone is unlikely to stand as a rationale for different water allocations, said Kathy Jacobs, director of the University of Arizona's Center for Climate Adaptation Science and Solutions and director of the Tucson AMA from 1988 to 2001.

Dramatic reductions could be imposed if a user has not been irrigating efficiently or has been over-irrigating.

But if they prove they are water efficient, based on their historic cropping, they might face minimal water reductions, said Jacobs.

It is very likely that wealthy landowners would push back on the requirements if they view them as “inequitable” or inconsistent with the law, she added: "If you establish regulations that are inequitable, they won't withstand a court challenge.”

Mast said some programs in the initial AMAs were set up with conservation requirements based on the size of irrigated acreage or water use, but "any application of this concept to the Douglas AMA Management Plan, particularly if it were applied in a new way as compared to the other AMAs, would have to be closely reviewed to consider the legality, practicality, and efficacy of that type of structure."

The AMA groundwater users advisory council, or GUAC, made up of five volunteer members who represent water users in the basin, will be required to provide input to the ADWR prior to adoption of the management plans.

There could be special programs for smaller landowners, which provide financial and technical assistance to invest in conservation equipment through partnerships with other agencies. The AMA could also provide more time for small landowners to achieve higher conservation levels, Jacobs said.

The members of the GUAC will be appointed by the governor, but anyone can submit their candidacy.

A formal timeline for appointing the members of the groundwater users’ advisory council will likely be published close to the end of next year when the first management plan is due, Mast said.

Does groundwater pumping elsewhere affect the Douglas basin?

The water department has no groundwater model for the Douglas basin yet to provide detailed estimates of the flows and aquifer characteristics.

Such big regional models can take up to five years to produce. The agency began working on it last year and will try to get the project done around 2025, said Ryan Mitchell, chief hydrologist with the water department.

The agency has a supply and demand estimate, but this information serves more as an AMA report and general assessment, he added. The model will go down to a granular level to introduce information about the hydrological processes, type of sediments and bedrock depth across the basin, the type of crops and irrigation methods.

The Willcox basin, which neighbors the Douglas basin to the north, has no groundwater regulations and has an agricultural water use about three times higher, according to ADWR estimates.

The basins are next to each other but barely connected. Technically they are isolated basins although there is some minimal groundwater flow between both, Mitchell said.

Ridgelines, geological faults, and volcanic rock north of the Douglas basin valley inhibit water flow.

"In other words, it is a natural break between the two basins, but it's not a complete isolating break like you would see in some other parts of the state," he said. "So there is some water that moves between these two, but the groundwater flow direction is to the south."

Groundwater pumping in the Douglas basin couldn't affect the Willcox basin, but declining water levels in Willcox could feed less water to the upper Douglas basin. The caveat is that the water movement is slow, a couple of feet per day.

Change would probably take on the order of decades, Mitchell added.

On the other hand, there is no doubt that water use in Agua Prieta, Sonora and neighboring ranches across the border affects Arizona, which is why the hydrological team at ADWR will extend their modeling into Mexico "to capture how the water is behaving regardless of political boundaries," Mitchell said.

The team is working with Mexican counterparts to get the supply and demand data for the model. USGS is also collecting information about the depth of the water and the bedrock in the basin.

How does this AMA goal differ from others?

Arizona has had five AMAs since the 1980s: Prescott, Phoenix, Pinal, Tucson, and Santa Cruz.

All have the shared goal of reducing groundwater withdrawal. How aggressive that goal is and how it is reached varies.

Achieving a "safe-yield" by 2025, balancing the water pumped out with what seeps back into the ground, is the goal of Phoenix, Tucson and Prescott AMAs. Pinal County's AMA is working toward planned depletion, preserving the agricultural economy "for as long as feasible."

The Douglas AMA management goal is "to support the general economy and welfare of water users in the basin by reducing the rate of aquifer depletion."

For some basin residents, the goal is not aggressive enough to avoid groundwater depletion, while others say it is not specific enough to support the economic stability of the region, which depends on agriculture.

That goal was challenged by a resident who requested a rehearing. The department denied it and the resident filed a motion for judicial review. That case is still ongoing.

Clara Migoya covers agriculture and water issues for The Arizona Republic and azcentral. Send tips or questions to clara.migoya@arizonarepublic.com.

