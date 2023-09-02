Arizona spotlight for election threats

TechCrunch

A global law enforcement operation this week took down and dismantled the notorious Qakbot botnet, touted as the largest U.S.-led financial and technical disruption of a botnet infrastructure. The law enforcement operation, named “Operation Duck Hunt,” saw the FBI and its international partners seize Qakbot's infrastructure located in the United States and across Europe. The U.S. Department of Justice, which ran the operation alongside the FBI, also announced the seizure of more than $8.6 million in cryptocurrency from the Qakbot cybercriminal organization, which will soon be made available to victims.