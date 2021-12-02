Arizona State basketball, coach Bobby Hurley slammed after Sun Devils score just 29 points

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Jeremy Cluff, Arizona Republic
·5 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

The Arizona State basketball team scored just 29 points in its game against Washington State on Wednesday.

Yes, you read that right. 29 points. In a 40-minute game.

The Sun Devils lost the game, 51-29 and social media erupted with takes on coach Bobby Hurley and his team's performance in the loss at Desert Financial Arena in Tempe.

More: ASU basketball coach Bobby Hurley on college basketball coaches on hot seat lists

Bobby Hurley&#39;s Sun Devils scored just 29 points in a loss to Washington State on Wednesday. People had thoughts. Did they ever.
Bobby Hurley's Sun Devils scored just 29 points in a loss to Washington State on Wednesday. People had thoughts. Did they ever.

Yes, it was a home game for ASU.

Check out what people are saying on social media about Hurley and the state of the Arizona State men's basketball program, which is just 2-6 on the season.

They obviously aren't very positive about the current condition of the team after the terrible loss to Washington State and the terrible start to the 2021-22 college basketball season.

More: Arizona State turns in lackluster performance, dropping Pac-12 opener to Washington State

Reach Jeremy Cluff at jeremy.cluff@arizonarepublic.com. Follow him on Twitter @Jeremy_Cluff.

Support local journalism: Subscribe to azcentral.com today.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Arizona State basketball, Bobby Hurley slammed after Sun Devils' loss

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories