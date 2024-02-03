The Arizona state Capitol is over 100 years old. Here are some key moments from its history

For over a century, the Arizona state Capitol has been a central hub for the state's government in Phoenix. Widely recognized as the home of the Governor's Office, state Legislature, and the Arizona Capitol Museum, the building has witnessed decades of history — from gunslinging cowboys taking shots at its famous statue to a sellout deal during the Great Recession era.

Embark on a journey through Arizona's state history to explore the Capitol's origins during its territorial days and the evolution that brought it to the modern day.

Here's what you need to know about the Capitol, from its past to the present.

Why did Phoenix become the capital of Arizona?

Although it may seem unimaginable for present-day Arizonans to envision a time when sun-drenched Phoenix wasn't the seat of the state's government, Arizona's capital moved so frequently throughout history that it earned the nickname "capital on wheels."

In 1863, Tucson and Prescott were contenders for Arizona's territorial capital. Initially, Prescott was selected, but then it shifted to Tucson before ultimately returning to Prescott as legislators from both towns battled over Arizona's seat of government, according to Marshall Trimble, the official state historian.

In 1889, Phoenix, a rapidly growing and youthful town, competed against Prescott to become Arizona's capital. Situated between Prescott and Tucson, Phoenix emerged victorious in the contest through a legislative vote.

A permanent Capitol building was constructed for the Legislature in Phoenix, and the “capital on wheels” finally settled down.

What does the Arizona state Capitol look like?

The first permanent capitol building ever constructed in Arizona still stands in Phoenix, but has undergone various transformations since opening its doors in 1901 as Arizona’s Territorial Capitol. Today, the Arizona state Capitol includes not only this original Capitol but also the executive tower, as well as the state House and state Senate buildings.

Famed architect James Riely Gordon won a contest to design the structure of the historic Capitol, which cost over $135,000. His vision for the building utilized materials native to the then-territory, such as granite from the mountains near Phoenix, tufa from Prescott and white oak from the forests in northern Arizona, symbolizing the region's wealth of natural resources.

Although Gordon's vision materialized into a four-story Beaux-Arts beauty complete with Roman columns, the centerpiece of his plan — a copper dome in honor of Arizona’s copper mining industry — didn't initially make it onto the real-life structure.

To reduce costs, the dome was initially constructed from sheet metal coated in copper-colored paint. It wasn’t until 1975 that companies in the Arizona Mining Association donated enough resources to sheath the dome in copper, finally realizing the Copper State Capitol’s famous centerpiece in line with Gordon’s original vision.

As Arizona grew, the original Capitol became overcrowded, prompting the construction of two new state House and state Senate buildings around 1960. These structures extended like wings from the sides of the historic Capitol. In the 1970s, another addition was made to the state Capitol — the executive tower, a nine-story brutalist building that became home to the Governor’s Office and other agencies.

Arizona Capitol Museum

For decades, the original Capitol served as the sole home of Arizona’s state government. However, once the state Legislature and the Governor’s Office moved into their own buildings, the historic Capitol underwent restoration and was reborn as the Arizona Capitol Museum in 1979.

A popular destination for field trips and local history buffs, the museum aims to teach visitors about all things Arizona history, from government to the arts.

Some exhibits at the museum feature restored portions of the original Capitol, including a display showcasing the appearance of the historic state House chamber during the Arizona Constitutional Convention in 1910. The museum also proudly houses a 7-foot-tall Arizona flag constructed from 114,006 Lego bricks, representing the total number of square miles in the state.

The museum is free to the public, and it is open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on weekdays and from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturdays.

What is the history of the Arizona state Capitol?

While the original Capitol still stands in Phoenix, the building has a troubled architectural history due to the state’s population growth. In the 1950s, the decades-old structure faced issues such as leaks, pest infestations, and inadequate heating and cooling.

In response, a group of architects from Arizona’s top firms was commissioned to design a new, more spacious building. They proposed a plan to construct a 20-story office tower adjacent to the original Capitol, with low wings extending from the sides for the state House and state Senate.

The estimated cost was roughly $8 million. However, Arizona resident Frank Lloyd Wright, then widely regarded as the world’s leading living architect, was unimpressed. He believed the desert state deserved a Capitol unlike any other.

Instead, Wright presented his vision for a new $5 million Capitol located in Papago Park, which he named "Oasis." The design featured a 400-foot-wide canopy plated in blue oxidized copper, covering verdant botanical gardens. Wright's vision seemed to be plucked straight from a futuristic woodland utopia.

Ultimately, Oasis never materialized due to its location in Papago Park, which was outside of Phoenix city limits. Constructing a government building there would have violated the Arizona Constitution. Even today, however, fans of Wright still mourn the Capitol that could've been.

Can you tour the Arizona state Capitol?

The Arizona Capitol Museum provides free tours of the original Capitol for visitors throughout the day. Walk-in tours are available for groups smaller than 10, offered at 2 p.m. every Monday, Wednesday and Friday. However, larger groups of 10-60 members, such as school field trips, must reserve guided tours at least a week in advance.

Guided tours are conducted every weekday from September to May, with time slots at 9:30 a.m., 10:15 a.m., 11 a.m., noon, 12:45 p.m. and 1:30 p.m. Two tours are offered at each time slot. Visitors on guided tours starting between 9:30 a.m. and noon also have the option for an additional 30-minute tour of either the state Senate or state House building.

Who owns the Arizona state Capitol?

While the Arizona state Capitol has always served as the home of the state government, the state hasn't always owned its home. Amid the Great Recession, former Gov. Jan Brewer and the state Legislature sold the Capitol in 2009, netting the state roughly $1.4 billion.

The deal was aimed at addressing a $3 billion budget shortfall, but critics on TV and across social media disapproved of the move.

For roughly a decade, Arizona paid rent on the properties until it was announced in January 2019 that the state would be borrowing money to buy back the Capitol.

What statue is on top of the Arizona state Capitol?

Adorning the summit of the Capitol's iconic copper dome is Winged Victory, a 17-foot-tall zinc statue depicting Nike, the Greek goddess of victory. This stark white statue stands out against Phoenix's typically azure skies.

The 600-pound statue was cast in 1889, so it wasn’t specifically designed for the Capitol, Trimble said. However, Winged Victory eventually made its way to Arizona from Ohio in 1898, after the then-territory purchased it for $150 while the Territorial Capitol was being built.

Since then, the statue has managed to stand atop every iteration of the building — but not without taking some damage.

In the days when Arizona was still a territory, Trimble recounted that cowboys would ride to Washington Street to visit the saloons. After enjoying some drinks, they would proceed to the Capitol and use Winged Victory for target practice.

A copper dome sits on top of the historic Arizona Capitol building, with a Winged Victory weather vane.

Since the statue also functions as a wind vane, standing on a rotating pedestal, Trimble believes the cowboys took pleasure in watching Winged Victory spin as their bullets struck its wings.

In the 1950s, some legislators grew dissatisfied with being greeted by the rotating statue's back as they entered the Capitol. Consequently, Winged Victory was welded in place, ensuring its front faced the entrance in a more respectful manner. However, this change was short-lived, and by 1975, the statue was once again free to move with the winds.

