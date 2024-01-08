Arizona State of the State: Gov. Katie Hobbs to highlight areas for bipartisan wins

As she begins her second year in office, Gov. Katie Hobbs is projecting confidence she’ll get bipartisan policy wins on issues ranging from water to housing affordability.

It’s an optimistic view — a staple of the annual State of the State address to the Legislature — that stands in contrast to the rocky first year of the Democratic governor’s term. Republicans who control the Legislature were at times openly hostile, blocking many of her cabinet nominees and belittling her ample use of the veto stamp.

Hobbs said she is focused on areas where the divided government has shown it can work, such as compromises last year on the state budget and a regional transportation plan for the Phoenix metro area that will go to voters this fall.

“I think we made some significant progress on some of these critical issues, despite the challenges,” Hobbs said in an interview previewing the speech she is scheduled to deliver at 2 p.m. today. “I continue to be optimistic that we can find ways to work together and continue to tackle challenges like water, the housing crisis, public education and that’s what I’ll project in the State of the State.”

Underpinning her confidence is experience won in her first year in office, where she found ways to work with GOP leaders. She also has had a longer “runway” to prepare for 2024, noting she has beefed up her legislative team and worked to improve communications with lawmakers, both Democrats and Republicans.

Address to outline policy goals, propose areas of bipartisan cooperation

In her speech, she will highlight water, prescription price reform and mortgage assistance as policies where she sees potential bipartisan support.

She acknowledges her proposals to rein in the state’s universal school voucher program, which she released last week, will be a hard sell. But she maintains the Empowerment Scholarship Account program needs more transparency and accountability and said the move is not a repeat of last year, when she called for rolling back the program.

On water, Hobbs seems inclined to lift the “pause” she imposed in June on home development in the metro area’s far-flung eastern and western suburbs.

In her speech, she is expected to announce she will pursue an alternative path to ensuring sufficient water for home construction. This can be done by creating a new rule at the state Department of Water Resources that would allow homebuilders to identify and use sources of water other than groundwater.

“We don’t want to stop building houses, obviously we’re in a housing crisis and we need more,” she said. “We need to find a short-term bridge, so we can build those houses that are ready to be built.”

The policy move might quell concerns from people like Senate President Warren Petersen, R-Gilbert, who has questioned why the state has a 100-year assured water supply, while states such as California have a 25-year standard.

Hobbs cautioned she has no intent to change the 100-year standard that applies in Arizona’s metro areas.

“I certainly don’t intend, pardon the pun, to water down the assured water supply,” she said. Hobbs added Petersen’s concerns gave her an opportunity to tell him: “Don’t California my Arizona,” a phrase Republicans often use to criticize progressive policies.

On housing, Hobbs will propose state assistance to help middle-to-lower-income Arizonans with down payments, as well as relief from mortgage interest rates. Another proposal targets rural Arizona, with the state’s Industrial Development Agency providing financial assistance to 200 households to get into mortgages with a lower interest rate.

Hobbs said she has a plan to prevent pharmacy benefit managers, who act as middlemen, from charging more than the cost of filling and dispensing a prescription. Attorney General Kris Mayes in November sued those managers as well as pharmaceutical makers for violating the state’s Consumer Fraud Act by inflating the price of insulin and other diabetes drugs.

Hobbs also wants to create a new division of the state Department of Insurance and Financial Institutions to cap prices on commonly used drugs, such as insulin.

On the border, Hobbs said she would continue to press the federal government to do its job, a common refrain from past Arizona governors of both parties. She is proposing to fight the fentanyl crisis by boosting the money the state Department of Public Safety receives to interdict drug smugglers. She also wants $5 million in one-time funding to expand drug interdiction efforts at the state’s ports of entry with Mexico.

Responding to accounts of maltreatment and deaths at sober living and long-term care homes, Hobbs is proposing more accountability for those facilities. She wants to bar facilities from erasing their complaint record by transferring ownership, and wants to give the Department of Health Services the ability to level fines based on the severity of an offense, as opposed to an arbitrary cap.

While she is hoping for bipartisanship, Hobbs at the same time is continuing her efforts to flip control of the Legislature to Democrats in the 2024 election. Last year, she announced she would contribute $500,000 to the cause and her fundraising on that front has continued.

She acknowledges the two disparate paths — advocating bipartisanship while pushing for a Democratic legislative majority. But she is sticking to her stance that there is room to work together.

“I’m willing to work with anyone who is focused on tackling the issues that Arizonans send us to the Capitol to deal with,“ she said. “We have the same constituents.”

Second year presents unique challenges

There are also major policies with looming deadlines that must be addressed.

County elections officials are pressing for changes to the state’s automatic recount law, which risks slowing ballot counting to the point that Arizona’s presidential electors may not be certified in time to meet the deadline to cast Arizona’s votes for president.

Hobbs said there are ongoing negotiations. She declined to give specifics but said it needs to be a “clean” bill without other election-related matters attached to it.

Proposition 123, which draws on state trust land revenue to funnel more money to public education, expires in 2025. Republicans want to renew that measure and use the money it generates to cover $4,000 teacher pay raises. Hobbs has said little about it, other than saying it lacks details.

Hobbs is under pressure from mayors to restore funding from rental tax revenue they lost as part of an agreement Hobbs made in exchange for passage of Proposition 400, a transportation tax renewal that will go to Maricopa County voters next year.

And then there is the state budget, which is currently running a $400 million deficit and faces a $450 million deficit next year.

Hobbs agrees with GOP leaders that cuts are inevitable, given the state Constitution requires a balanced budget. The state can close those deficits by rolling back some of the one-time funding that was approved last year as lawmakers spent down the state’s $2.5 billion surplus, as well as projects that have not yet launched.

Her priority, she said, will be protecting state agency funding.

“We’re not going to cut vital state services like health care and education,” she said.

Reporter Stacey Barchenger contributed to this story.

