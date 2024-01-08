Arizona State of the State: Here's how to watch Gov. Katie Hobbs' speech

Democratic Gov. Katie Hobbs will deliver her second State of the State speech on Monday, Jan. 8, an address that offers an outline of her policy goals for the year ahead.

As is tradition, Hobbs will give the speech to members of the state Legislature convened on the first day of their session.

The address is expected to begin at 2 p.m. and can be watched live on the Legislature's website, azleg.gov, and on azcentral.com.

The speech will detail the governor's specific goals on water, housing and education policy. She has said she will address economic issues, including workforce development, something she prioritized in her first year as governor by expanding trade and construction apprenticeships and launching a semiconductor apprenticeship program.

The dynamics of divided government at the Arizona Capitol are likely to be on display. Hobbs' first speech to the Republican-majority Legislature in 2023 saw conservative lawmakers turning their backs on the Democratic governor, with some ultimately walking out.

Hobbs now has a year of divided government under her belt and has made changes within her office that could leave her better poised to score policy wins.

But this year, all 90 lawmakers are up for election, and Hobbs has put a target on their backs, pledging to elect Democratic majorities that will make passing her agenda more likely. That could create a new political undercurrent that is likely to cause divisiveness as she works with GOP lawmakers to tackle the state's issues.

And unlike her first year, the state's bank accounts are projected to be in a deficit. That means she may have to negotiate cuts and could consider clawing back some of the funding that went for lawmakers' pet projects to win their votes in support of her first budget.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Arizona State of the State: How to watch