Arizona students do good deeds for hospice patients
A group of Arizona high school students has spent the last two years volunteering to help elderly hospice patients. Jamie Yuccas has more.
A group of Arizona high school students has spent the last two years volunteering to help elderly hospice patients. Jamie Yuccas has more.
Laurel Bank Campground Owner Sherrie McArthur says the Haywood County flooding claimed four lives and destroyed the property her family had built.
The NFL announced Madden, the icon known for being the Raiders' longtime head coach as well as for his broadcasting career and the video game series that bore his name, died "unexpectedly" according to the league.
Clark Griswold could never.
Heidi Klum, 48, shows off her totally toned booty as she hangs around the house naked in new IG pics. Regular outdoor workouts keep the supermodel in shape.
The Kentucky senator's claim that Democrats "steal" elections via "legally valid" votes lays bare the GOP's belief that no election is legitimate if a Democrat wins.
Dana White turned the tables on Jake Paul.
The Selling Sunset star announced her split from Jason Oppenheim last week, saying that it was due to their "ideas for family ultimately not being aligned."
A woman on TikTok shared the strange items movie patrons left after a screening of "Sing 2."
The Christmas Day shooting of a fabulously wealthy Long Island couple by their hulking bodybuilder son is only the latest chapter in the saga of a family whose lives would check all the boxes for a reality cable TV show. There’s the hardworking, company-owning husband, the trophy wife matron of the house, their go-his-own-way son who strayed far from the family business, and the stately Nassau ...
As an East Coast native, I was completely blown away by my first trip to Southern California. From daily sunshine to shopping, here's what shocked me.
The car was not covered by a warranty but still required permission from Tesla to repair — so Tuomas Katainen decided to do something different.
A woman is not happy after noticing a small detail in the reflection of her boyfriend's sunglasses.
Oz and his wife ranted about glowing quotes in a profile by New York magazine's Olivia Nuzzi while their car's Bluetooth had Nuzzi on the line.
Prince Willam surprised Kate Middleton with a fancy bracelet for Christmas 2021—get details on what they gave their kids here.
Two Dallas detectives searched a 25-year-old Chicago woman’s suitcase at Dallas Love Field Airport on Dec. 2 and seized more than $100,000 from the bag. […]
It’s not the holidays without Heidi Klum getting a little bit cheeky with all of her followers — and she certainly delivered! The supermodel shared a series of flirtatious butt-baring photos on her Instagram account that hints at a very romantic Christmas for her and husband Tom Kaulitz. The first photo has Klum draped in […]
Nicole Young will walk away from the 24-year marriage with more than one-fifth of the rap icon’s fortune and roughly half of his liquid assets
Nikola Vuevi produced a box score that the NBA had never seen before, but took a big-picture view of the accomplishment when asked about it.
A Brooklyn personal trainer was arrested in New Jersey and stands accused of shooting both his parents at their multimillion dollar Long Island mansion on Christmas morning, Dino Tomassetti, 29, is facing attempted murder charges following the non-fatal shooting at his parents’ upscale Hewlett Harbor home, officials said. Nassau County Police responded to a shooting at Tomassetti’s parent’s residence on Seawane Drive shortly after 10 a.m. on Christmas morning. Upon arrival, officers found Rocco
Jeff Bezos and girlfriend Lauren Sanchez are not slowing down one bit when it comes to showing off that steamy heat between them on their holiday vacation to St. Bart’s. The couple is continuing to flaunt their PDA for the paparazzi every chance they get. Their latest photos involve everything a billionaire needs for a […]